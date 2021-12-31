Who is Matt Altman’s wife Johanna and how long have they been married?











Matt Altman is best known for being a Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member, and is a firm fan favorite for showcasing his real estate work. The question is, who is his wife Johanna?

We already see glimpses into Matt’s brother Josh Altman and his marriage with Heather on the Bravo show, which airs every Thursday night. Matt usually appears on camera alongside his realtor sibling.

While we often see how successful the brother duo are, Matt’s personal life isn’t in the limelight as much as his career. That leaves viewers curious about whether he is married and who the special woman is in his life.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Who is Matt Altman’s wife?

Matt Altman’s wife is Johanna Sicat Altman, who he shares three children with.

She lives in Beverly Hills with her family, and studied economics at university before her current job.

Originally from Chino Hills in California, she previously attended Ruben S. Ayala High School before later venturing into the world of real estate like her husband Matt.

Her first job out of college was as a financial consultant, with AXA Advisors, LLP, in which she was licensed as a Series 7 and Series 66 professional.

Matt and Johanna’s careers explored

Matt is the co-founder of the nation’s leading luxury real estate powerhouse, The Altman Brothers Real Estate. Meanwhile, his wife Johanna runs her own business.

He started out in the entertainment industry before venturing into the world of real estate. He had quickly became one of the youngest talent agents in Hollywood, and is now an accomplished licensed real estate agent in California.

Johanna is currently the president at Icon Escrow & Settlement Services, after graduating from University of Southern California. Now self-employed, she was previously working in real estate like her husband.

She was a former agent at Sally Forster Jones Group, as well as a broker’s associate at Coldwell Banker Realty.

Matt told The Daily Dish:

My wife is simply amazing. She is the glue that holds us all together. I’m so proud of her being a mother of three and running her own business. She’s the reason I work so hard as every day her determination motivates me. I love her so much.

Their marriage timeline

First getting engaged in April 2016, it only took Matt and Johanna just over a year to organise their special day.

The couple tied the knot in August 2017, marking over four years of marriage. Since then, they have become a family-of-five, including two twins, and the latest addition being born just last year.

Matt and Johanna welcomed their third child Hudson in October 2020. Talking on their three-year wedding anniversary, she wrote on Instagram:

We have created such a beautiful life with our twins, and soon to be third child. I am grateful for you, and the life we have together. We are truly blessed. Can’t wait to see what the future holds. I love you more than words can express.

