Miami Girl and Tom Sandoval hooked up during Vanderpump Rules season 3. Ariana Madix had his back the entire time, but actually knew the truth of what happened from the get-go. So, who is Miami Girl?

Longtime viewers will remember the harrowing scenes when a girl called Annemarie Kunkel claimed she had slept with Tom Sandoval during his trip to Florida with friends, but both he and Ariana Madix denied the rumor.

Following years of Tom denying the claims, and even bringing Miami Girl onto the Bravo show, the truth about the hook-up has finally come out. However, it’s no shock to Ariana who was always aware of what really happened.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Who is Miami Girl on Vanderpump Rules?

The woman who alleged to have slept with Tom was mysteriously called Miami Girl, but her real name is Annemarie Maldonado (née Kunkel), Yahoo reports. Miami Girl appeared on Vanderpump Rules in season 3.

Annemarie claimed that she and Tom hooked up while he was on a trip to Miami with friends. Both Sandoval and Ariana denied the claims, and he refused to film any more scenes with her after she tried to confront him at SUR.

Tom revealed on the May 17 season finale of the show that Ariana “knows everything” and tells her, “There was one other girl.” He also admitted that he slept with Miami Girl during a conversation with Scheana Shay.

When Scheana pushed, Sandoval said that “there was one other time” he was unfaithful. While he wouldn’t name names, he admitted it wasn’t a “random person,” adding, “It isn’t fair, I am not going into it.”

Annemarie Kunkel has laid low since

Many now want “vindication” for Miami Girl, but Annemarie Maldonado (Kunkel) has been staying away from social media since her debut on the series. Her unverified Twitter account was last active in August 2017.

Kristen Doute helped to fly Annemarie into Los Angeles after connecting with her online. Fans are now calling for justice for Miami Girl now the truth has come out, and Ariana even admitted Sandoval slept with her on WWHL.

Years after the Tom Sandoval drama, Miami Girl is rumored to be “living her best life in Portugal,” according to a Twitter user. She is also believed to have had twins after moving there and is now “thriving,” much to fans’ delight.

Ariana admits she always knew the truth

Ariana said on WWHL that Miami Girl and her ex “slept together” before she and Tom were exclusive. She told a fan, “I didn’t want people to think the absolute worst of the man I was going to spend my life with, so I defended him.”

She also added that she reckons Sandoval will cheat again as part of a “mid-life crisis.” Ariana went on to say that Lala Kent and Katie Maloney’s “intuition was on” but doesn’t regret being a friend to Rachel at the time.

During an episode of WWHL, Lisa Vanderpump had her say. “Well, I never think anybody comes into a bar and says they did hook up with you if they didn’t. I think they might say they didn’t if they did. So, yeah, I believe Miami Girl.”

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

