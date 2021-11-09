Who is Michael Durham, the Seattle realtor from Below Deck?











Michael Durham, a successful realtor based in Seattle, joined the Below Deck yacht on the November 8th episode. We got to know him better.

Nothing short of drama, Michael and his friends appeared to insult Captain Lee Rosbach, before Heather Chase had to break up a fight between the charter guests. They are one group of several who have joined Below Deck.

Several viewers are now wondering what Michael does for a living, and how he can afford to board the boat for a five-star service. We found out all about his career background and how he became so successful.

Who is Michael Durham?

With nearly 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, Michael is the CEO and founder of 360 Investment Real Estate. The charter guest is from the Northwest in Bellevue, Washington.

Ranked the top Commercial Brokers with Keller Williams Bellevue in 2018, 2019, 2020, he is also a Regional Director for Keller Williams Northwest region and an active ALC member of Keller Williams Bellevue.

Fellow charter guest Terri Foss Augustyn is his colleague at 360 Investment Real Estate. He is also a father to three daughters, who enjoys golf, boating and travelling when he’s not busy at work.

Michael on Below Deck

Michael and his fellow guests seem to cause some chaos on board, which led to being called “morons” by Captain Lee Rosbach. When dining with him, he asked the Captain what his wife does for work.

When he responded by saying she has paid her duties and is retired, Michael said: “She has to put up with you ass.” However, the drama gets worse as Michael’s friend Justin tells Heather to throw herself off the boat.

Justin Richards tells fellow guest Terri Foss Augustyn to “get the f*** down these stairs”, which Heather tries to diffuse by getting in the middle. First officer Eddie Lucas then describes the situation as “dangerous”.

BELOW DECK MED: Who is Lloyd’s new girlfriend?

Charter guest’s success explored

Specialising in multifamily investment properties throughout the Northwestern United States, he is the leading multifamily investment property expert in the Puget Sound with private sellers and asset managers.

According to the 360 Investment Real Estate website, he has been known in the industry as the go to guy for off market multifamily real estate. It also states the following:

His high level of success is due to his extensive market knowledge, aggressive pricing and marketing strategies, unrivalled work ethic, and dedication to helping clients achieve their investment objectives.

Michael also claims to build long-term relationships with his clients rather than by using a traditional transaction business model.

