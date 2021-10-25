Who is new stew Jessica Albert on Below Deck and what's her Instagram?











Below Deck is back on our screens, bringing all the drama – and a whole load of new stews and staff – to our Bravo TV channels.

One of those new stews is Jessica Albert, who will be appearing on the yacht alongside Rachel Hargrove, Wes O’Dell, Jake Foulger and Fraser Olender.

Running errands for chief stew Heather Chase, Jessica is set to bring a whole new level of drama to the boat – including hooking up with Wes.

Season 9 is well on its way, so we got to know all about Jessica Albert’s background. Yachting aside, Reality Titbit explored her personal life.

Who is Jessica Albert?

Jessica is the new stew on Below Deck season 9.

The freelancer yacht stewardess is seen in the trailer kissing co-star Wes O’Dell, and tells the camera: “I could show him a thing or two.”

She also seems to get slightly annoyed when chief stew Heather Chase says that “training day is over”, adding there are “no excuses”.

The new Bravo star has quite a lot of careers up her sleeve, as she doesn’t just work on yachts. Jessica is also a sales and catering coordinator!

Below Deck: Jessica’s yacht career

Jessica gets on-board the Below Deck boat as a freelancer yacht steward, but has some other jobs up her sleeve off the boat.

She is a beachcomber and crafter, who also works at hotel resort The Gasparilla Inn & Club in Florida as a coordinator.

The star is also a hair stylist, as seen on her Instagram. Is there anything that new girl Jessica can’t do?!

Yachting appears to be her main job, from visiting the Anan Bear and Wildlife Observatory, to setting up charter tables in the Port McNeill.

Meet the new stew on Instagram

Looking through Jessica’s Instagram (where she goes by the username jay_blythe), she has been yachting since as far back as 2017.

This has allowed her to travel the world, and gain some achievements aboard the water – including getting an Open Water Diver certification!

Once, Jessica had purple locks while working on a yacht in Safe Harbor Cowesett, and in another post, arranged flowers on Connecticut waters.

It looks like she has mostly done yachting across America. And when she began promoting Below Deck, she captioned it: “What was I thinking?!”.

