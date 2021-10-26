Who is Nikki Foster on Below Deck and what does she do for a living?











Nikki Foster was the first charter guest to grace the My Sienna, as the Below Deck season 9 cast got to work on accommodating her needs.

The charter guests on the Bravo reality show have the team at their service, as they cook up their dinners and aim to give them the best possible time.

Most viewers assume that the guests have a significant wealth, as yachts are not cheap to hire. Nikki fell under that assumption on the premiere episode.

We explored the star’s net worth, what she does for a living and how she spent her first night on the Below Deck yacht…

Who is Nikki Foster?

Nikki is a freelance producer who became the first primary charter guest to grace Below Deck season 9, during the initial episode.

Based in Los Angeles, she is an award-winning television broadcaster.

Hopping on-board for the first charter of the season, she is an Atlanta native who has made entertainment promotions and campaigns.

She has managed on-air talent for international and domestic divisions of Fortune 1000 companies, and regularly partners with brands.

Below Deck: Charter guest’s job

Nikki works as a self-employed freelancer producer in the Greater Los Angeles area, and has done so for more than four years.

She previously worked for Cartoon Network for over 11 years, first as a production coordinator, before becoming a producer, and senior.

In 2004, the charter guest achieved her degree in broadcast journalism at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

Her LinkedIn page states that she “travels the world seeking the desire to live life abundantly and serve the challenge to be “creatively-conscious”.

She is also a Gold Recipient of PromaxBDA Global Excellence Awards for international broadcast and public service announcement campaigns.

Meet Nikki on Instagram

Nikki, who has over 3.4K followers, spends most of her time travelling the world, as evidenced on her Instagram page.

She recently revealed she was once an intern at 106th & Park in NY, where the Below Deck star partied just a week ago.

From posing on the Ladies Who Brunch carpet, to living it up on yachts, Nikki definitely keeps herself busy with leisure and work.

The party gal regularly attends sports games, and wears a t-shirt that says “Atlanta, Georgia, changed my life”, a place she describes as “special”.

When pulling up on a tonka ride and going surfing is on your social media page, it’s pretty clear that you’re living a life of fun and luxury!

