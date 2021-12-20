









Porsha’s Family Matters is currently airing on Bravo, but who is her fiancé’s ex wife, and why do fans recognize her?

Porsha’s Family Matters revolves around the latest of her family drama, and her engagement which broke the internet.

Fans of Porsha want to know more about her fiancé, including who his ex wife is. Reality Titbit have explored Simon Giobadia’s ex wife, and even found her on Instagram…

Who is Porsha Williams fiancé?

Porsha Williams fiancé is entrepreneur and film producer Simon Guobadia. Simon was born in Nigeria on the 2nd of June 1964 – making him 57 years old.

Simon attended a catholic boarding high school for five years in Nigeria. He also went to Government College Ughelli in Delta State Nigeria, however dropped out in 1982 to move to the United States. Simon then attended the University of District Columbia and graduated in 1993.

Simon Guobadia is the CEO and founder of Simcol Group and affiliated companies.

Who is Porsha Williams fiancé’s ex wife?

Simon Guobadia’s ex wife is Falynn Pina. The 32-year-old has also appeared in The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

When viewers learnt about Porsha and Simons engagement, they were surprised due to the fact that Porsha brought Falynn onto the show as her friend during season 13. However, since then Porsha has revealed that they weren’t close friends, and she had nothing to do with their split.

Since her split with Simon, Falynn has also moved on to a new relationship. Earlier in 2021, she announced that she is dating Jaylan Banks. In August the pair announced that they were engaged, and then that they were having a baby in October.

Falynn Pina on Instagram

Falynn Pina has 280k followers on her Instagram, where she posts updates on her life and family.

On the 27th of November, Falynn announced the birth of her baby daughter Emma. She stated in the caption that she was “absolutely perfect and healthy”.

She’s also a very proud fiance, and posts Jaylan regularly on her page. She captioned a photo of the pair: “If life isn’t with you, then it isn’t much of one at all. #TwinFlame“.

