Raquel Leviss might’ve joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in season nine, but the star has stirred up a lot of drama between the SURvers. However, fans have become curious to find out more about her after her relationship with co-star James Kennedy. So, who is Raquel?

Raquel joined Vanderpump Rules in season nine and got introduced into the series as James Kennedy’s girlfriend. Nonetheless, she also appeared as a guest in season five.

The reality star rose to fame during season six after her relationship with James. The couple created some dramatic scenes with the rest of the cast, but it’s not all the in the past.

Three seasons later, Leviss got introduced as a full-time cast member in season nine. Still, not much is known about the star, but the new season will show more about who is truly is.

Who is Raquel Leviss?

Raquel Leviss was born on September 12, 1994, in Sonoma, California. She is currently 28 years old.

She attended Sonoma State University, where she studied Kinesiology, with a focus on pre-occupational therapy. Raquel intends to continue her studies and pursue a Master’s Degree in the same subject.

She rose to fame during her first appearances on Vanderpump Rules, where the series portrayed her rocky relationship with James Kennedy. RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump offered her a job at SUR, where she met her former partner.

Raquel dreamt of becoming the next Miss California USA and held the Miss Sonoma County title in hopes of becoming the next Miss California and Miss Malibu.

A romance with James Kennedy: Why did they break up?

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The couple began dating in late 2015 but didn’t make their relationship official until early 2016. Despite all the drama, two years later, James and Raquel moved in together.

James’ issues with alcohol and rumors about infidelity became a problem for the couple, but Raquel was determined to make their relationship work.

In May 2021, the couple announced their engagement as the Vanderpump Rules cast was filming its ninth season in Palm Springs.

After six years together and a planned wedding, the couple called it quits before the Vanderpump Rules reunion. As per E Online, the star cited her family and James “not meshing well”.

Is Raquel Leviss dating anyone now, and is she on Instagram?

Yes, viewers can find her on Instagram under the username @raquelleviss.

She currently has 453k followers, where she shares her adventures with her friends and occasional travel.

For those wondering about her current relationship status. As of today, Raquel isn’t in a relationship and is enjoying her single life by focusing on her modeling career.

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES STARTING FEBRUARY 8 AT 9 PM ET ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK