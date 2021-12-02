Who is RHOC newbie Nicole Weiss James and did she date Kid Rock?











Nicole James joined the Real Housewives of Orange County cast for its December 1st premiere episode, bringing drama to the Bravo show.

From being romantically linked to singer-songwriter Kid Rock, to being unhappy with surgery she got from Terry Dubrow, it’s all kicking off for her.

It comes as Season 16 brings two newbies Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong, while Nicole joins as a friend of OG star Heather Dubrow.

We got to know who Nicole James is and her background, as well as what really went down between her and Kid Rock…

Who is Nicole James?

Nicole James is a friend of Heather Dubrow’s, who is thought to have filmed several episodes as a full-time housewife initially.

However, the mother-of-two is now a ‘friend of housewives’ on RHOC.

Heather revealed she has been friends with Nicole for eight years, revealing she was drawn to Nicole’s good mood and fun personality.

Shannon revealed that she already knew Nicole as their daughters were in pre-school together, but didn’t seem too keen on the new Bravo star.

Nicole isn’t happy with the breast augmentation Terry Dubrow performed on her years ago, which is said to be the reason she’s no longer on the show.

I can’t explain it but Nicole looks like a lifetime movie actress based in Vancouver #rhoc pic.twitter.com/RsTFKbxIT3 — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) December 2, 2021

Did Nicole James date Kid Rock?

Housewife Shannon revealed that Nicole dated Kid Rock, shortly after his split from Pamela Anderson, but the newbie never confirmed this.

She said they began dating immediately after the musician’s divorce, adding that she didn’t want Nicole and Heather together.

Kid Rock and Pamela originally split in 2003, but later reconciled, before they later got divorced in 2006.

However, reports say that Kid Rock started dating Audrey Berry after finalizing his divorce from Pamela. The couple had a low-key relationship.

They were seen cosying up together a lot of times, despite Kid Rock never talking about his girlfriend publicly.

Y’all really think Heather freaking Dubrow doesn’t or wouldn’t know if this Nicole former Kid Rock side piece sued her pocketbook aka her husband? #rhoc pic.twitter.com/VjKVQqCPsV — Welp. (@Welponomics) December 2, 2021

Meet RHOC’s Nicole on Instagram

Nicole usually shares very glamorous pictures on Instagram, and is often dressed up in blazers or dresses for nights out.

She also is clearly devoted to her mothership, as a parent to her son Blake and horse-riding daughter Presley.

From getting her make-up professionally done, to sunbathing on waters at Emerald Bay, Nicole appears to live a very lavish lifestyle.

Clearly a girl’s girl, she doesn’t go long without meeting her friends, whether that is for a coffee or for a motorbike ride!

