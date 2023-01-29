Caroline Stanbury is a successful woman of her own through her many successful business ventures and her time on shows like Real Housewives of New York and Ladies Of London. However, her relationship with her Turkish beau Cem Habib caught the attention of many. Let’s find out more about him.

Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline was in a longtime relationship with Turkish businessman Cem Habib. The two lovebirds were together for almost two decades and had three children in common.

However, love in paradise might have taken another direction, with the two deciding to end their marriage, breaking the hearts of many of their fans.

But what happened between Caroline Stanbury and Cem Habib, and are they dating anyone now? Keep reading to find out!

Who is Cem Habib?

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Born on February 21, 1975, Cem Habib is a Turkish financier who despite his many accomplishments rose to fame during his marriage with reality TV star Caroline Stanbury.

He became the CEO of an investment banking firm SB Group in the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2014. The Dubai-based financier has a reported net worth of $50 million.

Since then, he has been on the board of CIS Private Management Limited. Interestingly enough, the 47-year-old has a significantly higher net worth than Carolina despite her success on television.

Caroline Stanbury and Cem Habib: 17 years of love

Caroline and Cem married after two years of dating in 2004. The two have three children together: Yasmine and twin sons Aaron and Zac.

Despite their love for each other, the couple ended their marriage after 17 years. Considered the perfect couple, the news left many fans in shock.

But why did Cem and Caroline call it quits?

During an interview with The Daily Dish, the RHODubai said the two had “moved in different directions” and “grew apart”, leading to their decision to stay better off as friends while co-parenting their three children.

Caroline’s new life with Sergio Carallo

As the 46-year-old vowed no drama between the couple, the reality star later found love with Sergio José Carrallo Pendás and married him in 2021.

The couple tied the knot in Mauritius after he proposed to Caroline in January 2021 during a romantic trip to Nepal. A month later, their ‘legal’ ceremony took place in Dubai at the Raffles The Palm resort with friends and family attending.

Sergio is a professional football player and played for big teams like Real Madrid and New York’s Cosmos. The 27-year-old now lives in Califonia, where he studies Digital Marketing and Media with Global Communications, in hopes to start his own marketing firm in the future.

On the other hand, Cem has not gotten into a new relationship and has kept a low profile from the spotlight.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK