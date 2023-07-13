The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers appear to be divided over Jennifer Pedranti and her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian as the two join the Bravo show in 2023. While some are hailing the couple as their “favorites,” others aren’t so sure if Jen is ignoring “red flags.”

RHOC returned for a 17th season this year and the Bravo show sees the return of Tamra Judge. She stars alongside more OG housewives including Shannon Storms Beador and Heather Dubrow. The ladies are also joined by newcomers to the group including Jennifer Pedranti.

Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

Jen Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian join RHOC

Jennifer Pedranti joined RHOC with an interesting back story in 2023. The reality star had previously split from her ex-husband but was still house-sharing with him

She and her new boyfriend, Ryan, stayed in the house for periods of time while her ex worked away. Then when he returned, the two would stay at Ryan’s house.

RHOC’s Ryan and Jen are introduced to the group via Tamra Judge. Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, see their business CUT Fitness close down during season 17.

The moment is also poignant for Ryan and Jen as this is where they met.

Who is Ryan on RHOC?

Ryan Boyajian is a reality TV star and a dad of two.

With almost 10k followers, Ryan can be found on Instagram at @ryanboyajian.

Since Ryan and Jen joined the Bravo show, their relationship has been a main storyline. It’s not only the couple’s co-stars who are weighing in on their relationship. Judging by fans’ tweets, many are divided over the pair’s romance.

One fan tweeted: “RHOC men who claim everything is jealousy. Ryan is not it girlie,” alongside red flag emojis.

However, others defended the couple, writing: “So Tamara feels the need to tell everyone including Jenn about things that Ryan did now? Why not when it happened? Oh I know, relevancy”

Jen and Ryan ‘make lemonade’

While all kinds of rumors circulate about Jen and Ryan on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the couple is staying positive and “making lemonade when life gives you lemons.”

Making light of their RHOC drama, Jen and Ryan took to Instagram to share that they have made a business out of it by coming up with the idea of designing NSFW hats. Ryan explained that he sent an adult photo to Jen ahead of their date night two years ago.

He accidentally sent the photo to his two adult kids and an “old friend” on Snapchat, as well as Jen.

The picture was allegedly leaked but now, the couple has made a hat business out of the awkward moment.

Jen captioned the post: “…It makes me sad to think that personal moments between us get mis conveyed to make him look bad…”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM ON BRAVO