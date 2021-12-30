Who is Ryne Holliday, Dr. Jen Armstrong’s husband on RHOC?











Dr. Jen Armstrong may be new to The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she certainly hasn’t held back on sharing her personal life. Meet her husband Ryne Holliday – what does he do for work?

She first brought her hubby into the public eye by showing a shirtless photo of him, before going on to say that he basically never wears a shirt. Her confused friend Heather Dubrow then questioned if he EVER wears one.

Well, we can confirm that yes, he does actually wear shirts sometimes. Plus, Reality Titbit explored his career background, children and how he met Dr. Jen Armstrong.

Who is Ryne Holliday?

Ryne is Dr. Jen Armstrong’s husband. He was born on October 9th 1979, making him 42 years old currently.

A former basketball player, he is originally from Belleville, Canada, and graduate of Belleville East High School in 1998.

He has has two brothers called Chris and Jeff, while his parents are Ann and Neal Holliday of Belleville.

Jen’s husband moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, back in 1999, where he currently works. When she mentioned that he never wears a shirt, fans could not believe it, especially when Jen revealed he is shirtless when dropping their kids off.

What does Ryne do for a living?

Ryne is the president of travel company Hawaii Hideaways, which is based in Hawaii. He is also the Conde Nast Traveler-recommended “Villa Rental Specialist”.

When he was offered the opportunity to play basketball at the University of Hawaii, Ryne quickly moved to the island of Oahu and now more than 20 years later, has not left.

Dr. Jen Armstrong’s husband started off small renting his own house to travelers, but then soon branched out to other properties when demand grew.

RHOC: Dr. Jen Armstrong and Ryne’s timeline

Dr. Jen Armstrong and Ryne Holliday have lived in their California-based home for 10 years.

They now have three children together, including two boys Vince and Valor, and one daughter Cece. Oh, and they are also dog parents to Mr. Pups, who features on RHOC!

In 2020, the couple purchased a home for $3,000,000, and listed the property for $5.9 million. However, they decided to remove the listing completely on November 9th after reportedly failing to find a buyer.

While it is not known how long Ryne and Jen have been together, they likely go back many years – way before 2011!

