Vanderpump Rules is returning in two days. Naturally, fans can’t wait for the cast to pick it up where everything was left. But first, let’s learn about Scheana Shay ahead of the upcoming season.

Clashes, new relationships, and business adventures. The tenth season of Vanderpump Rules will follow up on the previous dramatic season.

The cast will include old and new faces. Scheana Shay has been a regular in the series since it first debuted. Now the reality star is one of the few OG cast members in the show.

Did you know she was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Reality Titbit tells you more about the star.

Who is Scehana Shay?

Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

Scheana Maria Shay, best known as Scheana, was born on May 7, 1985. She was born and raised in West Covina, California, to her parents, Erika Van Olphen and Ron Van Olphen.

As per her background, she comes from a mixed ethnicity. Achieving a degree in broadcast journalism, she made appearances on popular TV shows like Greek, Jonas, Victorious, and 90210.

Scheana became a regular cast member of Vanderpump Rules in 2013. During her time in the series, she also released several songs, such as Good as Gold.

Her latest appearance on television besides VPR was for Summer House in the episode Summer House. The 37-year-old was also on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Lisa Vanderpump.

She married Brock Davis, and the couple had their first daughter, Summer, in April 2021.

Net worth and Instagram revealed

According to Bio Wikis, her net worth is $500k. She earns between $10,000 to $15,000 per episode – not surprising considering her fame.

Her earnings come from various of her works, including her popularity on social media. Viewers can find out more about her through her Instagram account under the username @scheana where she shares her adventures with her 1.3 million followers.

When did Scheana join Vanderpump Rules?

Bravo fans have seen Scheana go through a lot of phases – personally and professionally. When the series first began airing in 2013, she worked on becoming a pop star.

Scheana was hired by Lisa Vanderpump to work at the SUR restaurant. Throughout the seasons, she was involved in various arguments with Stassi Schroeder (Queen B).

Nonetheless, the reality star has carried on her journey with VPR, becoming a well-beloved cast member among fans as part of the few OG cast members of the show, like Tom Sandoval.

Scheana was in a lengthy relationship with Michael Shay, with the two marrying in 2014. Unfortunately, the couple divorced three years later and currently have a good friendship.

