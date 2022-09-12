









Long-time Real Housewives of Atlanta fans will know Shereé Whitfield hasn’t been the luckiest in love in her life.

She was previously married to Bob Whitfield, which was pointed out at the RHOA reunion by Kenya Moore. Shereé also had an on-screen romance with Tyrone Gilliams during season 14.

However, things didn’t work out between the pair after she was stood up at a restaurant. Now, fans want to know Who is Shereé Whitfield dating?

During the RHOA reunion, Shereé was dishing some of her relationship details to Andy Cohen. She stated she’s been dating someone for a few months and they are on another TV show. So, let’s take a look at who Shereé is talking about and what viewers make of their romance.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One

Who is Shereé Whitfield dating?

Although Shereé was talking about her relationship at the RHOA reunion as though things were still under wraps, many people have known who she’s been dating for some time.

She and Love & Marriage star Martell Holt have been papped while out and about.

Shereé didn’t reveal Martell’s name but said her mystery beau was also a reality star, worked in real estate and had a wine line. She added he’s a “nice guy” and dismissed Andy’s claims Martell is her official “boyfriend.”

When asked how serious the relationship is, Shereé said she’s “just having fun” and is “taking it day by day.”

Who is Martell Holt?

Martell Holt is a cast member on OWN Network’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

He’s 40 years old and runs Holt Custom Homes, per LinkedIn.

Martell was previously married to Melody Shari and they have four children together.

With 345K followers on Instagram, Martell can be found under the handle @martellholt.

Some fans aren’t pleased about Martell and Shereé

Speaking about her relationship at the RHOA season 14 reunion, Shereé said judging by the show he’s on, she wouldn’t have gone out with Martell – but “meeting him in person” is different. She also said he’s “an attractive guy.”

Reading out viewers’ questions for the housewives, Andy asked Shereé: “Why would you get with him after knowing what he did to his ex-wife, do you ignore red flags?”

Kenya Moore then said Martell: “Cheated and had a baby with someone else.”

Martell has publicly spoken about having a child with his mistress, Arionne Curry, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Shereé’s fans have taken to Twitter in force since watching the RHOA episode and many seem displeased with her decision to date Martell. However, other Twitter users have said they’re more interested in Shereé’s house than her relationship. Hopefully it will all work out for the best.

