











Naomie Olindo returned to Southern Charm in 2022 after splitting from her boyfriend. She previously left the show in 2019 but is back for season 8. Fans are seeing all kinds of relationship drama play out as she mixes back in with the Southern Charm group, including her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover.

Craig and Naomie have a long history but now he’s dating someone new in season 8. Naomie is fresh out of a three-year relationship with her ex and had to relocate from New York City back to South Carolina following the relationship breakdown. So, who was Naomie’s most recent boyfriend and where is he now?

View Instagram Post

Naomie heads back to South Carolina

Ahead of the Southern Charm season 8 premiere on June 23, 2022 news broke that Naomie Olindo, 30, had split from her boyfriend of three years, People reports.

She headed back to South Carolina “to mend her broken heart”, per her Bravo bio.

Going back to Charleston also meant she’d have to be in the company of another of her exes, Craig Conover. Craig’s now dating Paige DeSorbo and things were pretty awkward between the trio when they were at the same events.

Who was Southern Charm star Naomie’s boyfriend?

In 2018, Naomie went official with Metul Shah, 31. He works as an anesthesiology specialist.

Decider reported in July 2021 he and Naomie: “Had officially moved to New York at the beginning of July so Metul… could pursue his fellowship with Weill Cornell Medical College.”

Naomie’s ex-boyfriend made a brief Southern Charm cameo while she was still on the show but she left to move with him to New York in 2019.

As reported by Heavy, Naomie came across “terrible messages” shortly after she moved to New York with Metul. Bravo claims in her bio that he’d been “unfaithful.”

Reality Titbit has contacted Metul for comment.

Where is Naomie’s ex now?

With almost 50K followers, Metul Shah can be found on Instagram @m_shah11.

He writes that he’s a New York City-based doctor and wears his doctor’s coat in his profile photo.

Judging by Metul’s Instagram page, he’s still living in New York after the split and appears to be enjoying hanging out with friends and family, going on vacation and training for a scuba diving qualification.

View Instagram Post

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO THURSDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK