Who is the medium on The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Meet Gina Marie!











Gina Marie recently appeared as the medium on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and fans are eager to find out who she is.

She came to give the cast members a spiritual reading on the April 14th episode, which included unveiling Dolores’ health crisis.

The readings took place in Teresa’s living room, and involved communicating with Gina’s father-in-law who passed away, and telling Michelle she has a relative in Portugal.

So, who is the RHONJ medium Gina Marie? We found her on Instagram! Let’s get to know the housewives’ psychic…

Screenshot: Gina Marie, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Bravo

Who is the medium on RHONJ?

Gina Marie

Gina is known for regularly working with American and international celebrities, politicians, and law enforcement.

She connects people with their loved ones, and works as a spiritual advisor to some of the most high-profile people in the world.

The psychic has also appeared on other reality TV shows, such as when she gave a reading to Snooki, Nicole Deena and Ronnie Magro on Jersey Shore.

Gina lives in Morris County, New Jersey, with her husband and 4 children.

How do I hire the psychic they had on Real Housewives of New Jersey??? — Jenn Korszun (@jennkorszun) April 15, 2021

How to hire Gina Marie as a psychic

At a very young age, Gina Marie had regular intuitive and psychic occurrences that her family and friends could not explain.

Those around her began to think she had a God-given ability to hear, feel and see spirit, as well as spirit guides, which turned into a career.

To hire Gina Marie for psychic services, you can go to her website here and select the ‘Book a reading now’ option on the home page.

An individual reading costs $250, while a shared reading for two people is $400. If you wish to go RHONJ-style and have a group reading (3 or more people), you can email Gina at [email protected].

Meet Gina Marie on Instagram

Gina shares her latest career ventures on her profile, for anyone who wants to see who she has recently worked with.

Family is clearly Gina’s biggest priority, as she regularly posts pictures of her four children Rory, Mia, Ava and Dante.

She recently celebrated her 22-year wedding anniversary with her husband Rory, who she has been in a relationship with for 28 years in total.

With 9.2K followers, it’s clear to see that her spiritual medium work is quickly being discovered, whether through word of mouth, social media, or perhaps from starring on RHONJ…

