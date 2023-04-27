Tinx had her say when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules drama in 2023.

Speaking to Andy Cohen, the influencer gave her take on Scandoval – the affair that shook the Vanderpump Rules cast members and fans.

Vanderpump Rules star and DJ James Kennedy sat alongside Tinx during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April.

With James being Raquel Leviss‘ ex, it only made sense that the two had their say on Scandoval.

Who is Tinx?

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen guest Tinx is a content creator and social media influencer.

Her real name is Christina Najjar. Tinx kicked off her influencing career on TikTok during the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Tinx is 32 years old and found fame as ‘TikTok’s older sister’.

She has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and can be found @tinx.

The TikTok star writes in her bio: “POV: ur the oldest girl on TikTok & u live in Los Angeles.”

Tinx speaks on Vanderpump Rules drama

Appearing on WWHL in 2023, Tinx was asked if she thought that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ relationship was going to last.

After saying she didn’t think the two would last, Tinx added that she thought the affair was a “midlife crisis” on Sandoval’s part and “a social-climbing thing” on Raquel’s part.

Tinx also said that after seeing Tom Sandoval’s Howie Mandel interview that she thinks he’s a “textbook narcissist.”

Andy plugs Tinx’s book and podcast

While Tinx rose to fame on social media, it appears that she’s about to propel her career further in 2023.

Andy Cohen plugged her book, The Shift, on WWHL as well as her show, It’s Me, Tinx.

Both Tinx and Andy have shows on SiriusXM.

Find Tinx on Instagram at @tinx where she has over 500k followers.