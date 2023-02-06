The new season of Vanderpump Rules is days away, and the series will be featuring some old and new faces. Ever since the series started in 2010, fans have been curious to find out more about the cast. Let’s learn more about who Tom Sandoval is.

Tom Sandoval is one of the OG members of the cast in Vanderpump Rules, the popular reality TV Bravo series featuring Lisa Vanderpump and her businesses in West Hollywood.

Though the series focuses on the growth of her bars and restaurants, the staff is seen involved in a lot of drama. Vanderpump Rules includes the likes of Kristin Doute, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Jax Taylor.

Indeed, Tom has become very well-known in the series, but not a lot is known about the star. Here’s what we know about the Mexican-American heartthrob.

Who is Tom Sandoval?

Born on July 7, 1983, in St. Louis, United States, Tom Sandoval is an actor, model, social media personality, and musician. He began his career in the 2000s and has remained very active ever since.

He got the lead character in the erotic-thriller film, Playing with Fire. Other movies include Alien Presence, The Pit and the Pendulum, and Puppet Master: Axis of Evil.

The 39-year-old had a relationship with Kristen Doute. However, he’s now in a romance with Ariana Madix. The actress also made several appearances on the reality TV show, Vanderpump Rules, where Sandoval has been starring since 2013.

What is his net worth and is he on Instagram?

His estimated net worth is around $4 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Tom’s earnings come from his appearances on TV shows and movies.

It’s no secret Tom is one of the most popular faces of the Vanderpump Rules series. He began as a bartender at the SUR for over a decade, but his fame skyrocketed through his romance with Kristen Doute.

Fans can also find him on Instagram under the username @tomsandoval1, where he boasts 950k followers. His feed includes pictures of him during his performances, posing with friends and Ariana.

What is his role in Vanderpump Rules?

The Mexican-American actor got the role of a bartender at the restaurant SUR for the reality TV series Vanderpump Rules.

The series revolved around former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump and her three successful restaurants and bars in West Hollywood.

Shortly after ending his relationship with Kristen, Sandoval found himself in the center of drama after joining the next season with his current girlfriend, Ariana.

Nonetheless, the couple remained together despite him being portrayed as “unfaithful”. In the next season, the star will be struggling to open the bar with his best friend and co-star, Tom Schwartz.

The new season will also be showing off the star going through some heartaches.

