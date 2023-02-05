Tom Schwartz takes center stage in Vanderpump Rules season 10 amid his divorce from co-star and partner of 12 years, Katie Maloney. Ahead of the release date, let’s find out who Tom Schwartz really is.

On Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, The 40-year-old was taking on a new business venture with his cocktail lounge, Schwartz & Sandy’s. However, this season, Tom’s love life takes the hot seat.

So, before you dive into Vanderpump Rules season 10, here’s everything you need to know about Tom Schwartz.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Who is Tom Schwartz?

Thomas William Schwartz aka Tom Schwartz was born on October 16, 1982, in Woodbury, United States, to his parents Kimberly and William Schwartz. He was raised alongside his three other siblings, Brandon, Robert, and Billy Schwartz.

Tom attended Florida State University, where he studied the Pre-Med course, according to Fame10. However, with dreams of becoming an actor, Schwartz moved to Los Angeles and began modeling. His first job was as a model in the fashion show, Mall Of America.

Schwartz is famous for being on television series such as Basically Stassi, Stassi Self, Migz Across America, Vanderpump Rules Self, KitchenAid Self, Two And A Half Men, Italian Exchange Student, True Blood, Vanderpump Rules, and 2 Miles In 20 Minutes. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has accumulated a hefty net worth of $4 million.

His success has not only spanned the entertainment industry but also the catering world. He co-owns TomTom which is a West Hollywood restaurant and bar. Not to forget his latest business venture, Schwartz and Sandy’s. He is also well known for selling whiskey, too.

Schwartz was previously married to fellow Vanderpump Rules star Kate Maloney. However, in March 2022 the duo divorced after 12 years together. The new season of Vanderpump Rules sees Tom navigate single life and attempt to live on his own alongside his dog.

Vanderpump Rules star stirs trouble in season 10

In the season 10 trailer of Vanderpump Rules, Scwartz’s ex-wife Maloney can be seen confronting him after hooking up with their Bravo costar Raquel Leviss. In the teaser, she can be heard saying: “I’ve never had hatred for you and now I do, I think you’re pathetic, I think you’re a drunk and I think you’re a loser.”

The duo feuded at the dinner table and Maloney storms out as Schwartz begs her to return to the table. Tom called his former wife and asked: “Katie, can you please come back? Can we end this on a positive note?”

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premieres February 8 on Bravo.