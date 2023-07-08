It’s no secret that Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman were having some issues in their marriage on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The two could be seen receiving counseling during the show in previous seasons. On July 7, a RHOA mid-season trailer dropped and now fans want to know more about who Ty Young is.

Drew and Ralph announced their divorce in March 2023. However, fans are only just seeing the relationship drama play out on the Bravo show. Drew joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 13 back in 2020. Three years into her RHOA stardom and viewers are commenting that the singer is “carrying the season.”

Who is Ty Young?

Tamera ‘Ty’ Young is a retired American basketball player and model.

She’s 36 years old and hails from North Carolina.

Ty was drafted by the WNBA in 2008 and played for teams including Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces during her career.

She was previously in a relationship with Love and Hip Hop Atlanta‘s Mimi Faust but the couple called off their engagement in 2022.

Ty is on Instagram at @tyyoung11 with 1 million followers.

RHOA’s mid-season 15 trailer

On July 7, Bravo dropped RHOA’s mid-season trailer and it seems that there’s still a lot more drama to come from season 15.

Kenya Moore talks about “still having embryos,” adding that they belong to herself and her ex, Marc Daly.

Sanya Richards-Ross announces that she and her husband are pregnant.

Drew and Ralph’s marriage continues to hit the rocks as he can be heard saying: “If you don’t appreciate me, then I’m going to get us divorced.”

Ralph also asks his wife: “Did you kiss her?”

Drew responds: “This is work,” as she reignites her acting career.

Ralph comments back: “So, you’re a method actor?”

RHOA producers ask Drew during the mid-season trailer: “Who is Ty?”

The mom of three replies that she “doesn’t know what she can and can’t say.”

She can also be heard saying: “Don’t tell me I kissed this girl. I didn’t kiss this girl.”

Drew Sidora is ‘killing it’

Drew and Ralph are still navigating their marriage during The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15.

Despite her relationship breakdown, judging by Drew’s Instagram page, she is having success in her singing career in 2023.

The actress and musician released a new song in 2022 called Already Know. She and her fellow RHOA co-stars appear in the music video.

Some of Drew’s fans have taken to her latest IG posts to write that she is “killing it.”

Another commented: “Drew can sing honey! Check that.”

More tweeted that they “can’t wait” to see what happened following the mid-season teaser trailer.

