Who is Oliver from Vanderpump Rules’ wife?

Oliver’s ex-wife is Samantha Saunders. She is a mom of four based in Las Vegas and was married to Oliver Saunders for two years before they broke up and began a divorce process at the end of 2022.

Her Instagram bio states that she’s momma, a fan of Prada and crystal shops, Capricorn, and moved to Las Vegas from the Pacific Northwest. The 33-year-old has been on a journey of self-love since her split from Oliver.

She revealed that she ended 2022 with a new job and “new mindset,” adding: “I’m about to be single with 4 kids in a city with no family BUT I’m choosing not to fail. Trust this took months!”

Samantha Saunders shares a son with Oliver

Together, Samantha and Oliver welcomed son Oliver Saunders, Jr., who celebrated his second birthday in February of last year. She has three other children from previous relationships.

The divorce is still active but is currently sealed. Separately, Samantha has a child support case against Oliver that has been ongoing since she filed in July 2020.

Oliver and Samantha’s marriage timeline

Oliver married Samantha Saunders in 2020. The same year, they welcomed their son, Oliver Jr. However, Oliver filed for divorce from Samantha on September 14, 2022, reports The US Sun, in Las Vegas.

He indicated in the complaint for divorce, obtained by The U.S. Sun, that there was “no possibility of reconciliation.” It adds: “They have become incompatible in marriage to such an extent that it is impossible for them to live together.”

Oliver, who works at Lisa Vanderpump‘s Vegas restaurant, is requesting that they share joint legal custody. However, he is currently fighting for primary physical custody of their son.

Samantha previously stated that she doesn’t “blame Raquel [Leviss]” for kissing Oliver. She shared on Instagram: “[Raquel] did nothing wrong and has been respectful and supportive.”

