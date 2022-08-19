











Whitney Sudler-Smith confessed she kissed her Southern Charm co-star Naomie Olindo on the recent episode, leaving viewers wondering who she is currently dating since filmed wrapped up. We’ve got the gossip.

Craig Conover wasn’t happy about their hook-up, calling his exes’ actions “shady”. Whitney and Naomie hooked up in late 2021, when the two ended up spending the night together following a romantic dog wedding.

It was Patricia Altschul and Shep Rose’s dogs Peaches and Little Craig’s ceremony that led to the two stars sharing a romance. Naomie told Leva Bonaparte and Austen Kroll that she kissed Whitney — and that he spent the night at hers.

Who is Whitney from Southern Charm dating?

Whitney is currently single and has made no suggestions about a new woman in his life. Known for his playboy past, Screenrant reports that he is not looking to settle down with a woman any time soon.

The producer did have a serious relationship with Larissa Marolt, an Austrian actress, but they broke up in 2016. Before and after their split, Whitney has had several flings, including a former casual romance with Kathryn Dennis.

Despite kissing Naomie, there is no confirmation that they are dating, and so far, they have just hooked up. However, they are both following each other on Instagram and appear to be on good terms following their romance.

Naomie confessed she kissed Whitney

Naomie told Leva and Austen that she hooked up with Whitney, but when her ex Craig found out, he wasn’t happy. “I don’t understand her obsession with you, but like, whatever, it’s your life,” Craig said to Whitney.

Craig thought Whitney broke “bro code.” He said in a confessional: “I think it’s shady of Whitney. The bro code rules are complicated at times, I understand that, but it’s still my ex-girlfriend. Like what the f—?”

Whitney also stayed at Naomie’s house after the dog party. Shep told Craig he shouldn’t take Whitney and Naomie hooking up personally, but Craig said, “I was just disappointed when I heard that.”

Who is Naomie Olindo dating?

Naomie is not currently dating anyone in public, but according to Cheatsheet, she said she has moved on and jumped back into dating. In July 2021, her ex-boyfriend Metul Shah and Naomie split up after three years together.

The news of their split came just weeks after they had moved to New York together. Since then, Naomie has returned to the dating game and revealed: “You’ll get to see it play out a bit on the show too.”

Anesthesiology specialist Metul made a brief Southern Charm cameo while she was still on the show but she left to move with him to New York in 2019. The former couple were made official in 2018.

Naomie and Craig, who is now dating Paige DeSorbo, hooked up following her split with Metul. Both Naomie and Craig have now become friends… but not close enough to go out for a drink with his girlfriend!

