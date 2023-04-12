Bravo fans are wanting to know more about who pays for the trips on Real Housewives shows in 2023.

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays, the Bravo show is still brimming with drama.

The fall-outs and broken friendships won’t stop the cast members heading out on a trip away, though.

During RHONJ season 13 Teresa Giudice and the rest of the ladies were seen packing for a holiday to Ireland.

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

Real Housewives love a vacation

When it comes to the Real Housewives, it’s no secret that the ladies are keen to vacay at every opportunity.

The girls’ trips aren’t always smooth sailing, there are often fights breaking out, arguments, and beef to hash out.

But, one thing’s for sure – even if there is reality TV drama to deal with – the housewives are going to make sure they deal with their issues in paradisal settings.

RHONJ cast heads to Ireland

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 episode 10 sees Margaret Josephs and the rest of the ladies packing for their vacation to Ireland.

Dolores Catania says that she “can’t wait” to “play tour guide” on the trip.

Dolores’ boyfriend, Paulie Connell, hails from Ireland and she says that she’s planning on doing a pub crawl during her time abroad.

Although fans have likened Paulie’s house on RHONJ to the Taj Mahal, it looks like Dolores has even bigger plans for their accommodation on vacation.

The Bravo star explains that she’s arranged for the ladies to stay at Ballinlough Castle in Ireland as well as all kinds of activities.

Who pays for the trips on Real Housewives?

Speaking to OK! Magazine in 2019, Andy Cohen said that the network pays for the Real Housewives trips.

He added: “Frankly, we do yeah but you know it depends on the vacation actually.”

However, there could be some trips that aren’t fully paid for by the network.

Andy continued: “There have been some that have been generated by us and there have been some that have been generated by them. The women take the planning of the vacation really seriously and so it’s a case by case but we have paid for them, yes.”

Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoke during BravoCon 2022 and said that the cast pays for some things.

She said: “People always do ask about the planes and the parties and stuff, and they do think everything is paid by production – even other cast members from other shows ask about that, we are actually paying for those things ourselves.”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9/8C