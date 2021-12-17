Who was Alexia from RHOM’s ex-husband Herman Echevarria?











Alexia Echevarria shared who her ex-husband was on the first episode of RHOM’s new season. Wondering who Herman Echevarria was and what he did for a living? We’ve got it covered.

Married from 2004 to 2016, Herman became The Real Housewives of Miami star’s second husband. It was revealed he had died, after his body was found in a Miami hotel in September 2016.

Now that Alexia is sharing her personal ventures – including her love life – on the Bravo reality TV series, she is also looking back on previous relationships, including with her late ex-husband.

We got to know all about Herman – from his career background to his previous relationship with Alexia.

Who was Alexia Echevarria’s ex-husband?

Alexia’s ex-husband who she is currently referring to on RHOM is Herman Echevarria. Her first husband is Pegy Rosello.

Herman was born in 1955, making him 12 years Alexia’s senior. The couple appeared on The Real Housewives of Miami and ran Venue Magazine together.

Like Alexia, Herman was Cuban and the pair had a successful business empire. As per Bravo: “Alexia and her husband, Herman, are the real deal when it comes to the “Who’s Who” in Miami“.

He was also the Hialeah City Council President and chairman of the Hialeah Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

1. Alexia – one of my all time favourite housewives has returned and she’s giving us EVERYTHING! Beauty and glamour and drama mama. A wedding, a dead husband, his ex gay lover, Peter is still a loser and she’s dragging Larsa. 5 stars. — J. (@PrinceJayHitch) December 17, 2021

What happened to Herman Echevarria?

Herman was found dead in a Miami hotel room at the age of 61, on September 26 2016.

Days after they’d celebrated Venue‘s 10th anniversary, Alexia said: “I got the phone call that Herman passed away from a heart attack.” She added that it was “super unexpected” and “very difficult” for her to accept and handle.

It was later confirmed that Herman had died from natural causes.

He left behind four sons, including Nelson and Herman Echevarria from his first marriage. They are heirs to his estate. Herman also had two stepchildren from his second marriage – with Alexia – called Peter Rosello and Frankie Rosello.

Alexia and Herman’s relationship timeline

Alexia and Herman tied the knot in 2004 and were married until his tragic death in 2016.

The pair separated in 2015 after 15 years of marriage but were still married when he died. They had mutually decided to split after becoming distant from each other as a couple.

Bustle reports that, instead of divorcing, the pair decided to “take some time apart” and Herman moved out of the family home. Alexia then eventually began dating.

