









Jenna King appeared on Bravo’s Southern Charm when the show first premiered eight years ago. In 2022, she’s popped up again but this time in a trivia quiz on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Craig Conover and Austen Kroll were guests on Andy’s talk show on September 14th and had to answer many questions during a game called ‘Whitney and Naomie Sitting In A Tree’ and more in another round of ‘Should Shep Regret It?’.

So, let’s find out more about where the former Southern Charm star is now and when she left the reality TV show…

Jenna King was a Southern Charm OG

Throwing it back to 2014 and Jenna King was an original cast member on Southern Charm alongside Whitney Sudler-Smith, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks and Thomas Ravenel.

While many of the cast members continued on the show, some until the present season, Jenna only remained a part of the show for season 1.

She hasn’t returned to the main cast since season 1 wrapped. When it comes to a reason of why she left Southern Charm, Distractify writes that she: “…decided to move from Charleston to Los Angeles in 2014 following her exit from the show…”.

Jenna King pops up on Southern Charm trivia

During a segment on WWHL with Andy Cohen on September 14th, Craig and Austen guessed correctly when a photo of Jenna popped up on-screen and Andy asked them to say who she was.

Over the years, judging by viewers’ tweets, some people have wondered what happened to Jenna after she left the show.

After she was mentioned on WWHL, Jenna shared a screenshot of an article about her on her Instagram Story, so she must have got wind that she’d been on TV again.

Meet Jenna nowadays on Instagram

Jenna King is 37 years old and can be found on Instagram with over 44K followers at @jennaking143.

She’s followed by some current Southern Charm stars including Madison LeCroy.

Jenna is also on Twitter with 20K followers at @jennaking5.

Per Bravo’s Daily Dish, Craig and Jenna still stay in touch.

Jenna often takes to the ‘gram to share stunning selfies and snaps with her adorable dogs. Judging by her page, she’s living her best dog mom life, travelling and spending time with friends and family.

