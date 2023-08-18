Below Deck Down Under welcomed enthusiastic new guests on season 2 episodes 8 and 9, but who exactly were they?

Below Deck has welcomed an unforgettable selection of guests onto their yachts: from a woman named Georgia, who was a little too flirty with Captain Lee Rosbach, to another drunk female guest who jumped into the Ocean for a forbidden late-night swim.

The Australian spin-off, Below Deck Down Under, has topped the list of crazy guests with its recent clients: adult entertainers. The group wasn’t afraid to bare all, whether it was in the sea or at the dinner table, so here’s what we know about them.

Who were the charter guests on Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 8?

The Bravo guests in episodes 8 and 9, titled Great Sexpectations and Angel Nude Cake, respectively, got up to vacation activities fans have never seen on Below Deck. The group spent their time frolicking in the sea topless and eating off one friend’s naked chocolate-drenched body.

Laura Desiree

Laura was the primary charter guest who brought along four of her friends. She is reportedly 34 years old and works in the adult entertainment industry. According to her Instagram profile, she is a “journalist, creator, and conduit of the erotic.”

She is the host of Naked News and participates in cam work, as well as creating OnlyFans content. Desiree previously worked as a burlesque dancer.

Laura was the stand-out character in episode 9 when she emerged topless and laid on the dinner table for Tzarina to douse her with melted chocolate and cover her with cream, cake, and strawberries.

It’s fair to say that the crew was amazed.

Vanna Faye

Vanna Faye is in the same industry as Laura and is also affiliated with the cam website, Cam4. Faye is fluent in Spanish and English as she is of Caucasian and Mexican descent.

Skyy Knox

OnlyFans creator Skyy Knox is a self-proclaimed “Canadian Superstar”. He reportedly hails from Montreal, Canada and works as a model, dancer, and host.

Jessie Lee

Jessie Lee is an adult entertainer, model, actress, and celebrity hairstylist from Los Angeles. When she’s not working on her entertainment career, you’ll find her leading guided tours at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas.

Lee was involved in a major car crash in February 2023, leaving her face and jaw with a serious injury. She had to have her jaw wired shut for over six weeks and face stitches so she is currently raising money on GoFundMe to aid with recovery.