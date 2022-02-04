Project Runway’s 2022 winner has fans divided, judges “got it wrong”











Bravo’s Project Runway season 19 came to an end with an epic all-female finale. In traditional Project Runway style, the episode saw Christian Siriano visit each of the finalists’ homes to see how their collections were coming along. Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and Nina Garcia later had the task of deciding who was to be crowned the 2022 winner.

Chasity Sereal, Shantall Lacayo, Coral Castillo and Kristina Kharlashkina were the four women who went head to head in the Bravo show’s final. Let’s take a look at who won Project Runway 2022 – some fans were elated with the result and others were fuming, saying that the judges “got it wrong“.

Project Runway’s finale looks explored

After being hurried along by Christian Siriano in their hometowns, the Project Runway finalists returned to the workroom to dress their models and experience their final catwalk show of season 19.

Tommy Hilfiger joined the judges to give his take in the final and he even suggested that Chasity should aim to dress the likes of JLo, Beyonce and Ariana Grande in the future.

The four women gave the final everything they had, but there could only be one winner!

Here’s who won Project Runway 2022

Chasity Sereal, Shantall Lacayo, Coral Castillo and Kristina Kharlashkina gave passion, creativity and originality in their final collections, however, it was 37-year-old Shantall Lacayo who was crowned the season 19 winner.

Shantall based her collection on her culture. She comes from Managua, Nicaragua and now lives in Miami.

Speaking of her collection she said: “It’s very wearable but very unique at the same time“.

Shantall made sacrifices to take part in this year’s Project Runway competition, leaving her young son, Franco, and her husband at home.

Follow the Project Runway 2022 winner on Instagram here @shantalllacayo.

Fans react to the Project Runway season 19 result

Many Project Runway fans were pleased that Shantall was the season 19 winner. One person tweeted in capital letters: “Yes Shantall is the Project Runway winner. I’m so proud of her“.

Another wrote: “No doubt in my mind that Shantall was the winner. Talk about talent“.

However, lots of people also tweeted that they weren’t impressed with the result: “Raise your hand if you think the Project Runway winner was the wrong choice. (My hand is currently hitting my living room ceiling.)”.

Another Twitter user said: “Twitterverse has spoken, Coral deserved to win and Shantall’s collection was a major snoozefest and we don’t care what the judges think-they got this one wrong.“

