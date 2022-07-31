











Lenny and Lisa Hochstein are in the midst of a divorce in 2022 and to add to their legal woes, Lenny’s new partner, Katharina Mazepa has filed a restraining order against Lisa. The Real Housewives of Miami stars are no strangers to drama, and it looks as though their life is full of it in July 2022.

RHOM’s Lenny and Lisa tied the knot in 2009 but, in May 2022, they announced that they were divorcing. The two share two young children, Logan and Elle. Page Six reported in May 2022 that Lisa was “blindsided” by the news.

Page Six also confirmed via Lenny they were getting divorced, he initially denied the claims to “protect his family”.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Who is Katharina Mazepa?

Following their divorce, Lenny was spotted out with someone new, an Austrian model named Katharina Mazepa.

Katharina Mazepa is 26 years old and was born in Vienna. She was crowned Miss Vienna in 2014.

Lenny and Katharina have now developed a relationship and the model said to Page Six back in May that she’s “not the reason” for Lenny and Lisa‘s divorce.

Katharina can be found on Instagram with 1.7M followers @katharinamazepa. She writes in her bio that she’s “100% natural” and “veggie”.

Katharina and Lenny Hochstein

Before getting together, Katharina and Lenny both split from their spouses.

Katharina was previously married to Shilo Mazepa, a US diplomat. The two met in Vienna and married in Italy.

The two tied the knot in 2019 but after two years of marriage, called it quits.

Katharina Mazepa files a restraining order

Two months on from the news that Lenny and Lisa are divorcing and Lenny’s girlfriend has filed a restraining order.

Us Weekly confirms that Katharina filed a restraining order against Lisa Hochstein on Wednesday, July 27th.

When it comes to the reason, the Real Housewives star has been accused of “bullying and harassment” per Us Weekly.

The outlet also writes that “court documents further alleged that the Bravo personality created several ‘finsta’ accounts on Instagram to post false rumours that Mazepa and Lenny, 55, had an affair prior to his divorce”.

In her statement to Us Weekly, Katharina added that she wants to have a “peaceful life” with her boyfriend and wants to focus on “protecting her physical and emotional well-being”.

Furthermore, Lisa has not released a statement or responded publicly to the allegations.

Reality Titbit has reached out Lisa for comment.

