Why did Lala and Randall split? 'Cheating' rumors explored











Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s relationship has been a topic in the media for a while now, but that will be no longer – as they have split.

After three years of being engaged, Vanderpump Rules star Lala has now reportedly called it quits with the film producer.

They first met back in 2015, when Randall spotted Lala at a Christmas dinner and wanted to cast her for a film he was creating.

The rest was history, but now fans are gobsmacked to find out the news of their sudden split. We explored what happened to the former couple.

Lala and Randall’s split

Fans of the former couple were devastated when Lala made hints about their split, despite never actually making an announcement.

It comes after she deleted photos of Randall from her Instagram on Sunday October 17th, just a week after telling fans that she hopes their romance would eventually make sense to them.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, had revealed during an interview with Page Six on October 11th, that her relationship with Emmett made “zero sense”.

Then on Monday, reports began circulating in the media that Lala and Randall had officially split, but neither of them have made a confirmation.

It is thought that Lala was the one to break things off.

Why did they break up?

Rumor has it that Randall cheated on Lala, but this is unconfirmed.

She liked a post which claims he allegedly had cheated on her, which showed Emmett next to a Lisa Rinna image and holding up a gun.

The caption stated: “All of us if Rand cheated on Lala.”

Fans of Lala Kent have also been picking up on the idea that Randall may have been cheating on her for an unknown period of time.

A @girlgangz7733 Instagram account shared a photo of what appears to be Randall with two women out in Nashville.

That account has since shared additional photos – as seen on Reddit – that suggest Randall was in a hotel with the same two women.

Another report by The Sun claims they split as a result of Randall’s “partying and benders”.

Lala and Randall: Timeline

Lala and Randall’s relationship was never completely understood by fans, even when she allowed cameras to capture their time together.

After first meeting in 2015, they later got into a relationship and before we knew it, were officially engaged.

They were due to get married in April 2020, but had to postpone the wedding to a three months later, as a result of the pandemic.

However, they then had to put the big day on hold indefinitely.

Lala also shares a seven-month-old daughter Ocean with Randall, who they welcomed into the world in March – a month before their wedding was due.

