The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 drew to a conclusion on Thursday, September 3rd after a season of tears, tantrums and shock departures.

RHONY fans were devastated by the news that favourite housewife Dorinda Medley was leaving the show. But they the mid-season departure of Tinsley Mortimer is still something that fans, and her fellow Housewives, are coming to terms with.

The reunion episodes are on their way, part 1 airing on Bravo on Thursday, September 10th and part 2 airing on Thursday, September 17th. So, hopefully we’ll have some more gossip to dish about Tinsley’s departure from the upcoming episodes.

But, why did Tinsley leave RHONY? Find out about her exit from the show and more on whether she’ll return.

Why did Tinsley leave RHONY?

Tinsley left The Real Housewives of New York City to move to Chicago. She was making the move to the Windy City to be with her fiancé, Scott Kluth.

The 44-year-old reality star announced her departure from the show on Instagram on June 12th, 2020.

In the Instagram post, Tinsley wrote:

Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife was such a fun experience.

Housewives open up on Tinsley’s exit

In the final episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season 12, there were some pretty harsh words spoken about Tinsley.

At Sonja Morgan’s drag queen soiree, Leah McSweeney brought up their former RHONY co-star. Leah mentioned at the event that “Tinsley introduced me to you guys …” which did not go down well with Dorinda. Some curse words were thrown and then Dorinda made some shocking revelations about Tinsley’s departure.

Dorinda said:

Sorry I’m not apart of that, I will not give Tinsley that. F*** you. I won’t. Tinsley almost ruined our show. You’re going to give a toast to Tinsley who left the show and breached her contract and left over nothing. You don’t mention her name.

Dorinda then had some harsher words to say about Tinsley to Sonja in private. Dorinda said: “[Tinsley] left us, and she’s a bitch.”

Could Tinsley return to The Real Housewives?

It is unlikely that Tinsley would ever return to The Real Housewives franchise, unless she returned as a special guest – but after the remarks made by her co-stars, we don’t see Tinsley running back.

There is no Chicago-based franchise of the hit Bravo series, and so Tinsley could not join any show there.

The show’s creator Andy Cohen has also said that they are not planning to build a Real Housewives of Chicago series around Tinsley, now that she’s there.

