Lisa Vanderpump has fans asking why her restaurant, Pump, is closing after it was sadly announced that the eatery is shutting down in July. So, what other restaurants does the Bravo star and millionaire own?

As Vanderpump Rules stars like Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix launch their sandwich shop Something About Her, and Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval open Schwartz and Sandy’s, one of Lisa’s eateries is closing.

It comes just months after TomTom, co-owned by Lisa, Ken Todd, Schwartz, and Sandoval, had a temporary ban on their liquor license, which has now kicked back into action. So, why is Pump closing?

Why is Pump closing?

Pump Restaurant, based in West Hollywood near her other restaurant SUR, is closing because its lease is set to expire. The restaurant will remain open until July following a successful decade of serving its customers.

In an announcement on May 4, Pump announced it would be closing its doors on July 5. However, among the bad news, there was some light – as two more Vanderpump restaurants will be opening this year!

The owners are “not ready to commit to a huge increase in rent by the landlords” to keep Pump from closing and described the type of rent as “untenable.” Despite this, they will remain open to celebrate Pride month.

SUR Restaurant & Lounge, on the other hand, has a high Google rating of 4.3 stars. They state: “The secret to our success is simple. We serve unique and flavorful food we’re always proud to stand behind.”

What restaurants does Lisa Vanderpump own?

Lisa and Ken own SUR – as seen on Vanderpump Rules – as well as TomTom Restaurant & Bar. Before moving to the US, Vanderpump designed 26 of the London-based restaurants, bars, and clubs that she co-owned with her husband.

After the closure of Pump, Lisa will own two restaurants in California. She is also the owner of two bars in Vegas, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace, and Vanderpump à Paris located in the Paris Las Vegas casino hotel.

In August 2009, Vanderpump opened her first restaurant in the United States, Villa Blanca. However, in 2020, amid the covid pandemic, she announced that Villa Blanca would be closing.

Overall, the couple has successfully run over 37 establishments for many years and continues to welcome their customers to TomTom and SUR in the months following its Pump closure.

Inside Lisa’s huge net worth

Lisa Vanderpump‘s net worth reaches a huge $90 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. That’s her combined fortune with her husband Ken Todd, who co-owns restaurants across Beverley Hills with the Pump Rules star.

They sold their London-based restaurants for millions before making the move to Los Angeles when their daughter Pandora attended Pepperdine University in Malibu in 2005.

Lisa has always been financially motivated and stable. By the age of 19, Vanderpump had bought herself a flat in Fulham, West London, and her life has been full of riches ever since.

