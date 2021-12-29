Why James and Raquel called off their wedding despite five years together











James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have been together for years, and have been planning their big, glamorous wedding for several months. However, their special day has now been called off – here’s why.

If you have been a long-running fan of Vanderpump Rules, you will already know that the couple has had their fair share of issues on Bravo screens, such as during James’ journey to sobriety.

However, they worked through all the tough times and were set to tie the knot at their upcoming wedding, much to fan excitement. Despite this, James and Raquel have now called off the wedding.

Wondering what happened to the former loved-up couple? We’ve got the lowdown.

Why James and Raquel’s wedding was cancelled

James and Raquel decided to call off the wedding because they “aren’t in love anymore”. Despite being together for five years, Raquel revealed to her Instagram followers that they have two different goals.

While she didn’t go on to detail what those goals were, there were several issues we saw play out on Vanderpump Rules. They broke off their engagement just six months after James popped the question.

With “nothing but love for each other” moving forward, their friend Ariana Madix shared her thoughts about James and Raquel’s break-up. She revealed on WWHL with Andy Cohen on December 7th:

I say this with nothing but love in my heart for James, I think when he stopped drinking and became sober there were other issues that he was not going to — his refusal to go to real therapy honestly is a huge red flag for me.

An insider told US Weekly that the former pair “don’t have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship”. So it may have just meant that a major wedding on its way made them realise how they felt!

What would the Vanderpump Rules wedding have been like?

Considering James proposed to Raquel at a Coachella party, it’s likely that the entire ceremony would have been full-on glamour, glitz and sparkles, perhaps with a certain theme.

They were already beginning to plan the big event just three months after the proposal. In fact, Raquel told E! News that the ceremony was set to be “”super magical” and majorly inspired by Pinterest.

James and Raquel had not set a date before the split, but she did reveal that she wanted the day to be “very special” for both of them and their families. She has been planning her wedding on a Pinterest board since middle school!

Raquel and James’ relationship timeline

James and Raquel met on New Year’s Eve in 2016 whilst James was DJing at a party. The couple then made their relationship social media-official a month later.

Raquel first made her debut on Vanderpump Rules back in the season premiere of Season 5, however she told Bravo that she had “no idea what the show was” when the pair first met.

James proposed to Raquel in May 2021 with a Coachella-themed proposal.

On Instagram at the time, Raquel wrote: “James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night… And I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon.”

However, just six months later, they declared their split to fans after five years of being together.