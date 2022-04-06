Why RHOM's Larsa suddenly halted friendship with the Kardashians













Larsa Pippen used to be besties with one of the most famous reality TV families, aka Kim Kardashian and her sisters. However, their friendship suddenly came to a halt a while ago and fans are wondering what happened.

The RHOM star is used to being confronted with drama on the Bravo show. However, take her away from the cameras and feuds are still happening in her life, including with the Kardashians – which started with an Instagram unfollow.

As fellow reality stars, they shared lots of similarities, one of them being their public lifestyle and of course, allowing their entire lives to be shared on a TV show. Their bond didn’t last long though, and we’ve got all the gossip on why.

Larsa Pippen and the Kardashians

Larsa and the Kardashians were often spotted together several months before July 2020 – when the entire Kardashian clan unfollowed the RHOM star – as they would previously go to events and parties in each other’s company.

For years dating back to 2018, Larsa has been seen walking alongside Kourtney, and giggling with Kendall Jenner at a sporting event where the entire family was present, including Kim’s daughter North.

During RHOM season 4, Adriana tells Larsa: “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be.”

It was then at Lisa Hochstein’s birthday party when Larsa revealed to the ladies that she used to fantasize about an actor and an athlete – Tristan Thompson – until they become a dating reality.

This led to a huge fan discussion about why is not friends with the Kardashians anymore.

Why did Larsa stop being friends with them?

In November 2020, several months after they reportedly unfollowed each other, Larsa said on the Hollywood Raw podcast that she felt Kanye had “brainwashed” the Kardashians against her.

She said:

If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that… I will survive.

Larsa Pippen also claimed that she was seeing Tristan shortly before Khloe Kardashian began dating him. The RHOM star had even brought him along to a party hosted by Kim.

Then it was only around a week later when Khloe and Tristan got together, according to Larsa. She denied the rumored affair between them which circulated in 2020, on the Hollywood Raw podcast, and said:

I would never do that. That’s not even my personality.

Larsa also shared that she knew Tristan before he met the Kardashian sisters himself, as she said she had brought him down to Miami for the party as her plus one. The star revealed:

I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them.

Kim and Larsa put a stop to drama

Kim and Larsa are thought to have since apologized and mended their drama. Larsa told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021 that they are now in a good place, and said:

Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place. I love them [the Kardashians], I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me.

Recently, the Bravo star is said to have mentioned that she was setting out to do big things on her own. A Page Six source said in January that Larsa and Kim are friends, but just not “close friends.”

They added that Kim “never followed” Larsa to begin with as she “doesn’t follow that many people” and that the rumor that she unfollowed Pippen is “not true.”

