New Jersey Housewives reunion looks are here for 2023 after a dramatic season, and Teresa Giudice has already been hailed the “best” RHONJ reunion look with a see-through gold dress that we could only dream of.

The RHONJ cast is officially back to discuss the gossip, feuds, and drama that went down last season. The Bravo reality series’ reunion looks are just as dramatic as the storylines – if the episodes were anything to go by, it’s going to be big.

Longtime fans are already discussing in excessive detail just who wins the best New Jersey Housewives reunion 2023 look, and Teresa Giudice is “easily” giving the best – across the entirety of the franchise’s history…

New Jersey Housewives reunion looks 2023

The NJ Housewives reunion 2023 sees the cast members go to absolute town. Dolores wore a gold see-through number with sparkly patterns, while Dolores Catania wore a lavender, head-to-toe sheer gown.

Danielle Cabral and Jackie Goldschneider also chose dresses in shades of purple. Melissa Gorga showed off her curves in a dark blue gown with a cut-out, and Jennifer Aydin went for a similar shade with a floor-length sleeve on one side.

Newbies Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler turned up to their first RHONJ reunion in style. They both wore gold, with Rachel in a floor-length ball gown with a bow on one shoulder, and Jennifer in a halter-neck style dress.

NJ Housewives fans react to looks

When the RHONJ reunion looks for 2023 came out, longtime fans everywhere took to social media to discuss their favorite outfits. Many say Teresa looked “beautiful,” but others felt co-stars like Margaret Josephs won.

One fan wrote: “Teresa is my favorite HW across all the franchises and she looks amazing! Definitely her best reunion look. But the best in HW’s history? I’d have to disagree with that.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Jen looks like she’s heading to her prom in the ’70s.”

“#rhonj reunion dresses have arrived and I gotta say… they look STUNNING! This is the best I’ve seen them as a collective. My personal favs are Dolores, Rachel, Marge, Melissa, and Tre. But overall, a huge serve,” said a viewer.

RHONJ reunion: Teresa and Melissa feud

The RHONJ reunion will see Teresa and Melissa battle it out, as well as host Andy Cohen almost walking off. He revealed on his show, Radio Andy, that he’s “never seen anything like it” when it comes to the pair’s “hate.”

Andy said he apologized to Teresa after he “lost his s*** with her.” He admitted:

There was a moment where I turned to Teresa — I apologized to her later — [and] I didn’t yell at her, but I think I lost my s–t with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever.

Melissa and Teresa have had a tense relationship for years. Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight, and that appears to have been the final straw between them.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9 PM