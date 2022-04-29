











Top Chef’s Kwame Onwuachi and Summer House star Mya Allen are both Bravo stars, but they broke off their engagement at the end of 2020 – just months before she rose to reality TV fame.

Kwame became a regular guest judge on Top Chef, several years after he was a contestant on the show in 2015. He has since become a well-known talented chef but is still getting used to life without Mya Allen.

His ex-fiance Mya, who shares his love of the kitchen with her own cookie business, had a long-term relationship with him until they called it quits in December 2020. Six months later, she entered the Summer House.

So what actually happened between Kwame and Mya? We delved into their relationship timeline and why the former couple suddenly decided to break off their engagement.

Kwame Onwuachi and Mya Allen: Timeline

Kwame and Mya were in a relationship in 2016, when he proposed to her in August of that year. The celebrity chef got down on one knee after six months of dating and asked the question at her family’s Boston home.

Mya was 24 at the time. They first laid eyes on each other in February 2016, during a pop-up dinner featuring Kwame and his fellow Top Chef star Karen Akunowicz of Myers + Chang in Beantown. She had come in to eat at the restaurant.

They continued their friendship a few months later, when Mya moved to New York, Onwuachi’s hometown, to attend the International Culinary Center. From there, a romance was cooked up, and they planned for a two-year engagement.

The chef told the Washington Post: “Yeah we moved fast but when you know you know.” However, the former pair then called it quits in December 2020, six months before she entered the Summer House.

Why did they break off their engagement?

Kwame and Mya split after they kept arguing. She told her fellow Summer House stars: “I think there was no denying that we weren’t in a good space. For me, it was like, I can’t do this cycle anymore. We were having the same fights.”

She also didn’t like how she lived in the “shadow of her ex.” Mya revealed on the Bravo show:

I met my ex-fiancé just shy of 23. I lived six years of life in the shadow of my ex. He was very popular, very successful, and I would find myself being identified on his behalf. I was his fiancé or I worked with him. And for my ego, that f–king sucked.

Mya claims she was the one to break off their relationship, which was a “five-year engagement.” Her Bravo bio states that she is taking her time to find her next man, with an aim to have fun and let loose.

Kwame and Mya are currently single

Although Mya is on the search for a new man, there have been no confirmations, but a hint or two on her Instagram. Kwame, however, has been focused on his recipe book while she is working on her cookie business.

Summer House fans wonder if Mya Allen and Oliver Gray are dating after Danielle Olivera set them up. They went on a date and hit it off instantly, and Reddit fans noticed that she posted a photo of them on her story with caption: “HBD.”

One fan wrote: “Glad to see those two together. They seem like nice people.” While another said: “Oh I’m so happy to see this positive post! They look happy!”

