











Below Deck Sailing Yacht was nowhere to be seen on May 2nd, much to the disappointment of Bravo viewers. We’ve got all the details on why the yachting crew didn’t air their usual dramas, and when the show is returning.

From Ashley Marti’s hook-up with Gary King to Marcos and Gabriela bumping heads yet again, there’s been a ton of issues while sailing the waves (including their parties) this season.

However, when the usual Monday night episode didn’t air on May 2nd, many were left confused about the yacht’s absence. But don’t worry, the show isn’t gone forever and will be setting sail again very soon.

REVEALED: Where and when is Below Deck Sailing Yacht filmed?

Below Deck Down Under | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 9031 Below Deck Down Under | Official Trailer | Peacock Original 974266 974266 center 22403

Fans react to Sailing Yacht missing episode

When Below Deck Sailing Yacht wasn’t on Bravo and Peacock TV on May 2nd, fans were devastated. As the reality TV show usually fills the 9pm slot on a Monday evening, there was no explanation for its absence.

Looking on Twitter, there were several heartbroken viewers left with a TV slot to fill. Some thought it was down to a scheduling problem, while others were simply confused.

One took to social media and asked: “Why isn’t #BelowDeckSailingYacht on tonight?“

Another wrote: “#BelowDeckSailingYacht I am so disappointed that there is no new episode tonight.”

“Absolutely sucks #BelowDeckSailingYacht won’t be on tonight,” a regular viewer reacted to the no-show.

Oh no, missed my favorite show tonight! Wonder why it isn't on. Hmm #BelowDeckSailingYacht — LauraH (@laura711hender) May 3, 2022

Why was Below Deck Sailing Yacht not on May 2nd?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht didn’t air on May 2nd due to the Summer House reunion filling its place. The much-anticipated finale meant that the new episode of the sailing show was moved to a later date.

Due to the priority of the big Summer House finale, Bravo streamed all 14 episodes of the show’s sixth season on Monday from 7am, before the finale aired at 9pm.

The Summer House reunion looks were nothing short of glitz and glam, which included a Rolex on Andrea Denver’s wrist and stunning Schutz shoes on Lindsay Hubbard’s feet.

Forgot there’s no new #BelowDeckSailingYacht tonight and this is the finale of #SummerHouse. I’m glad @carlradke is going to be on #WinterHouse because I love his transformation & seeing how great he’s doing (PS I loved all versions of Carl 💯) — The DisCountess (@Discountess_) May 3, 2022

FIND OUT: Did any Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 2 star get Covid?

When is the Bravo show back?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht will return to Bravo on May 9th at its usual 8pm slot. Season 3 episode 11 will air on this day, including on other streaming networks Fubo TV, Philo, Sling, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

It is set to be a good one, as Scarlett Bentley is replacing Gabriela Barragan after she quit her job at Parsifal III, while Barnaby Birkbeck is replacing Tom Pearson who was recently fired.

WATCH BELOW DECK ON BRAVO EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK