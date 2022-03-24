Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino to join RHOBH's new cast













Will Smith’s first wife Sheree Zampino is set to make her mark in New York, as she joins RHOBH‘s revamped line-up for season 12. So, has she found love again and just who is the new cast member?

With an online boutique and skincare business, Sheree is just as successful as the OG stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. With actor Will Smith in her relationship past, it’s not exactly her first claim to fame.

In fact, Sheree and Will have remained close friends and she has a good relationship with the star’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their two children, Jaden and Willow Smith.

We got to know the newbie in time for the upcoming season launch, and found out her relationship history.

RICHES: What is Kyle Richards’ net worth in 2021? Meet RHOBH star’s private chef

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Who is Sheree Zampino?

Sheree Zampino is a 54-year-old mother, entrepreneur, business owner and now RHOBH cast member. She is the woman behind the relaunched skincare WHOOP ASH body butter, and runs her own online clothing boutique.

Originally, she wasn’t living up the Beverly Hills, as she was born and raised in Schenectady, New York. Growing up, she became an actor, and is now known for starring in Our Journey.

She also sells everything from clothing and accessories, to jewelry and sunglasses, as part of her online store. Standing at 4 ft 11, Sheree is often cooking up a storm in the kitchen, when she’s not working or filming.

Will Smith's Ex-Wife, Sheree Zampino, joins #RHOBH as a “friend of” the cast. 👏🏻 🔥 💎 pic.twitter.com/TFCFAmhnh6 — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) December 21, 2021

The RHOBH newbie is Will Smith’s ex

From 1992 to 1995, Sheree Zampino was married to actor Will Smith. She was captured at red carpets alongside him, such as the 1993 Emmy Awards, but filed for divorce after three years.

Will Smith started dating Jada Pinkett shortly after the split, who she is now on close terms with. Together, Sheree and the Fresh Prince star have a son called Trey, now 29, and he wrote about his baby mother in his autobiography Will.

They first met during a taping of his current wife’s show, when Will made Sheree laugh. With some humor and connection there, it wasn’t long before he totally won her over and they became an item.

Before the show was over, the former couple went for dinner, and three months later, they wed. Fast forward several years and Will Smith has since said divorcing from her when their son was two was “worst thing in his adult life.“

Sheree revealed on Facebook that they split due to marrying “so young”, as per Hollywood Life. She said:

Our marriage ended because we were so young. It’s a lot of responsibility. Marriage isn’t easy. Especially at that age.

Sheree Zampino with then husband Will Smith at the 1993 Emmy Awards. pic.twitter.com/pTW9dTK4Un — Clitaurus (@Epithymia__) October 15, 2021

FIND OUT: Was RHOBH cancelled? Fans wonder why series paused

Her net worth and relationships

Sheree has accumulated a whopping net worth of $6million, and she hasn’t even officially joined as a full-time cast member yet. Previously, she was a friend of the cast, mainly alongside Garcelle Bervais.

The RHOBH newbie even appeared in the debut episode of Red Table Talk in May 2018 where she and Jada spoke about their relationship. They revealed they once argued on the phone when Jada called Sheree up to ask after Trey.

She was Will Smith’s first wife, but went through other marriages since before she became a singleton, including with second husband Terrell Fletcher. The 54-year-old has since divorced from the NFL player-turned-pastor.

They got married in 2007 and now share a daughter, Jodie, together.

Contact: Celine Byford – [email protected]

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK