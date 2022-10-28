









Bravo’s second season of Winter House is officially a go in 2022. Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Austen Kroll, Ciara Miller, and co are all back for season 2 and there are some newbies joining the group this year, too. Rachel Clark, Jessica Stocker, and Kory Keefer are all newcomers to the Bravo show.

As always, fans can expect to see all kinds of drama play out on the show. From couples cozying up, to others heading for Splitsville, arguments over cleaning to some crazy house parties – there is a lot in store in season 2. Given the events of season 2, Winter House fans want to know whether the episodes were filmed before the most recent season of Southern Charm.

Your First Look at Winter House Season 2! | Bravo

Winter House season 2

Thursday, October 13 saw the premiere of Winter House season 2 kick off on Bravo.

The show airs at 9pm on Thursdays and each episode is one hour long.

Episode 3 of the new season aired on October 27 and it brought with it the arrival of Austen Kroll but the departure of Luke Gulbranson.

NO WAY: Rachel from Winter House adds chin tattoo to her ink collection that fans ‘love’

When was Winter House season 2 filmed?

As reported by People, filming for Winter House season 2 took place in March 2022.

A major clue that filming commenced in March was Craig’s Instagram post featuring some of the other male cast members from Winter House.

People reports: “That same month, Batula posted a video of her and Miller singing and a clip of her and Cooke relaxing in a chilly setting”.

Andrea Denver also confirmed to Us Magazine in February 2022 that Winter House was returning for season 2.

Fans work out SC and WH timelines

Since Winter House season 2 started airing in 2022, some fans have taken to Twitter to share their confusion over when the show was filmed.

One person wrote: “Was this season of Winter House filmed before or after Southern Charm? It’s confusing when cast members are on both”.

Someone else had a gauge on when filming took place: “Knowing that Austen & Olivia aren’t together because this was filmed before SC means Austen Kroll has entirely too much Bravo screentime”.

A fan tweeted: “I need to remind myself of the timeline: this season was filmed BEFORE the summer house season we haven’t seen yet and after Southern Charm, which we did just finish watching”.

Distractify clears up the confusion over when Southern Charm season 8 was filmed and gives filming dates of August or September 2021.

The Dipp writes that Summer House’s recent season was filmed in the summer of 2021, which would have been before filming for Winter House season 2 took place.

However, the Summer House season 6 reunion wrapped filming in April of 2021 per Distractify, which is after Winter House season 2 was filmed.

WATCH WINTER HOUSE ON BRAVO EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK