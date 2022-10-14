









Jessica Stocker has officially joined Bravo’s Winter House line-up. As season 2 gets underway, we had a look at what the newbie does for a living – and it’s clear that the property isn’t the first she is getting paid to visit.

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz entered the home for its third season, while OG members and total newbies had already set up camp there. One of them is Jessica, alongside new guy Kory.

So, just who is Jessica? What does she do for a living? We’ve got all the details you need when it comes to getting to know the new gal, and let’s put it this way – she’s just as driven as her co-stars.

Meet newbie Jessica Stocker

Jessica, 25, who revealed she has always been “very sexually curious” on Winter House, has recently joined the show cast. From Los Angeles, the entrepreneur was excited to join the house and show off her wild side to new friends.

After receiving a DM from Jason Cameron, she was brought into the line-up. While her party behavior doesn’t make her the most popular, Jessica does explore a romance which has the potential of going beyond just winter.

Luke Gulbranson has already shown Jessica – who has a passion for golfing, crypto and NFTs – an interest, who fans are rooting for. Viewers also reckon that she looks like former star Lindsay Hubbard’s doppelganger!

The Winter House star’s career

Jessica works as a real estate agent alongside her hobbies of investing and travelling. She runs a real estate empire with her best friend Kinsey, a property investor, called Blondes Building Equity (@blondesbuildingequity).

Together, they fix and flip homes with the aim of generating a profit. With over 2K subscribers on their YouTube channel, Jessica and Kinsey work together to provide advice for budding property developers and investors.

Also an investor herself, Jessica flipped a home in July earlier this year, and said she is “learning to enjoy every moment of this process.” However, she added: “Although it can be a complete roller coast of emotions.”

LOVE IS BLIND: Who is Jessica Batten? Netflix fans fumed over Mark and Barnett triangle

Inside Jessica’s Instagram

Jessica’s Instagram is full of neutral colors, which suggests what her home decor looks like when flipping a property! From one quick scroll, it’s evident that house-flipping and real estate is her real passion in life.

She bought her first property with Kinsey in June. Three months earlier, Jessica showed she can truly relax and have fun by spending a weekend in Palm Springs full of golf, dancing and sunbathing by the pool.

The well-traveled adventurer has visited Venice, Italy, Austria, Turks and Caicos and Bahamas, to name just a few locations across the globe she has jetted off to.

View Instagram Post

WATCH WINTER HOUSE ON BRAVO EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK