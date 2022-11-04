Winter House stars Carl and Lindsay Marshalls' commercial has fans talking











Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are one of Winter House’s most loved couples and fans are lately talking about their Marshall commercial.

The pair got engaged in August 2020 after trying their luck at finding love on television.

Carl confirmed his romance with Lindsay in January 2022 to US Weekly. They took their relationship to the next level after getting engaged during their Vermont vacation in 2022.

They also starred in a Marshall’s commercial which was released in October this year and it’s been the talk of the town ever since.

Inside Winter House stars Carl and Lindsay’s Marshall’s commercial

For the unversed Marshalls is a chain of off-price department stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The reality TV couple Carl and Lindsay star as themselves in the advert.

“Aww you got me a present,” Lindsay exclaims as she sees a tinsel blue Marshalls bag. But the bag is empty and Carl says, “I got you lots of good stuff, you just have to find it.”

Lindsay finds what looks like a soft woolen scarf. She then gets inside a vent on the top of the room to find a bunch of candles. In the fireplace, she finds Italian suede boots and then tries on a bunch of dresses for her date night with Carl.

Carl being the perfect man that he is also makes his lady love s’mores for their date.

Fans react to couple’s advert

“The Marshalls commercial with Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke where he makes her a smore is freakin priceless…

“You made me a chocolate sandwich,” one fan said.

“That Marshalls commercial with Lindsay and Carl was so funny,” another person wrote.

Carl and Lindsay met while filming Summer House season 1

People reports that Carl and Lindsay met while filming the first season of Bravo’s Summer House in 2016. It aired in January 2017 but the pair were just friends at the time.

Linsday was involved with costar Everett Weston and Carl was with Lauren Wirkus.

The pair started dating briefly in 2019 but broke up soon after and decided to remain friends.

The duo once again sparked dating rumors in December 2021. Soon after in an interview with Page Six, Lindsay confirmed their romance and Carl did the same to Us Weekly.

