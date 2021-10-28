Winter House: What is Austen Kroll's height and age?











Austen Kroll’s height has not gone amiss by Winter House viewers, a series which puts Summer House and Southern Charm together.

It hasn’t gone completely plain-sailing for Austen, who is now placed at one edge of a love triangle with Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard.

Since his arrival, fans have been trying to work out exactly how tall Austen is, as he appears to be towering over many of his cast mates.

We found out the Bravo star’s exact height and age. Oh and don’t worry, we compared it to Lindsay and Ciara to see who he may be more suited to…

Winter House | New Series Premieres First Look Trailer | Bravo BridTV 6236 Winter House | New Series Premieres First Look Trailer | Bravo 889375 889375 center 22403

Winter House: How old is Austen?

Austen Kroll was born on June 16, 1987, making him 34 years old.

The Bravo star was welcomed into the world in Washington, USA, before growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina, attending college in Alabama.

He later travelled to New Zealand before settling in Charleston.

His entrepreneurial years have led to launching his own beer called Trop Hop, crafted by his brewery Kings Calling Brewing Company, in 2019.

His ex Madison LeCroy is three years younger, and is currently 31.

Lindsay Hubbard, however, is 35, while Ciara Miller is a lot younger, at 25.

& I’m still in love with @AustenKroll — Karina (@kl_asp) October 28, 2021

Austen Kroll: Height revealed

Austen’s height stands at a significant 6 ft 5. So, fans who have pondered why he is attractive to many women, this could be your answer…

Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover’s new girlfriend, agreed with her new beau that Austen’s height is attractive to women.

As revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Paige said:

Well, he is 6’5″, so I will attest to that. He’s a large man. And he is fun. He’s really fun to, like, go out with. He has a charm about him.

Usually, Austen is seen towering over his cast mates!

I thought Craig was going to be my messy fav, but Austin bby you steppin up! #WinterHouse pic.twitter.com/WwDAYDhzL2 — AshKosh B’gosh (@theemouthoff) September 8, 2021

Ciara and Lindsay’s heights

Ciara Miller is 5 ft 8, meaning she definitely won’t have to worry about being taller than Austen if she’s wearing heels.

Lindsay Hubbard, on the other hand, is 5 ft 3, so a significant amount shorter than Austen. This explains why he could easily lift her up for a hug!

So, realistically, Ciara may be better suited to Austen, although she is almost ten years younger than him – meaning the age gap is fairly wide.

Either way, age is just a number, and Austen may not care how much smaller a woman is compared to him!

