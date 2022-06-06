











Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams‘ romance, which dates to 2011, rebloomed in 2021. Their relationship is now airing on Real Housewives of Atlanta but, in real time, they are said to have ended things.

The RHOA star has allowed Bravo to document most of her life, from her She by Sheree brand to personal relationships. So when boyfriend Tyrone stood her up in a recent episode, viewers instantly wondered what happened next.

Sheree has been FaceTiming with Tyrone, who was, at the time, staying at a halfway house. They were practising abstinence to ensure his love for her was just as strong as when he was in prison.

Wondering what happened to the couple? Are they still together? Reality Titbit has all the clues, which suggest they are no longer dating. Word on the Atlanta street is Sheree and Tyrone have called time on their relationship…

Who is Tyrone, Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend?

Tyrone is a former basketball player who played for the University of Pennsylvania. He later launched commodities training company TL Gilliams (TLG) and has also helped promote musicians, as reported by Meaww.

In 2011, Tyrone Gilliams was arrested and, as reported by The Sun, in 2013 he was sentenced to ten years in prison on wire fraud charges after being found guilty of swindling $5 million out of investors.

The Sun reports: “He was released early from a federal prison in Kentucky in February 2021 over covid concerns and lived in a halfway house in Philadelphia.“

Speaking on the 2022 season of RHOA, Shereé said: “Right now, Tyrone is on house arrest. He has to be in the house by 9pm and he can’t travel further than 100 miles.“

The producers called this episode, "She by herself"…



I hate to see her like this. She literally said, "everyone coming but Tyrone".

😭😭😭😭😭#RHOA pic.twitter.com/6cEjguCc13 — The Third King (@thirdking0208) June 6, 2022

Sheree and Tyrone’s timeline

Tyrone and Sheree first met in Philadelphia in 2011, starting out as friends. They later began to date but then, in 2012, stopped talking to each other. Rewind to a year later and their romance was rekindled.

In 2016, they officially started dating, as seen on season 9 of RHOA. A year later they reportedly had a prison wedding as rumours circulated that Sheree wore a “wifey” T-shirt – but their marriage wasn’t official.

In 2020, Tyrone was released from prison and entered a halfway house, before going into home confinement. Then, in 2021, they fell out because Sheree wanted him to film (outside his home) and he couldn’t due to court instructions.

Tyrone filed a lawsuit that year over a dispute about the use of his appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Gilliams has ceased communicating with Shereé, TMZ claims.

Sources told TMZ the pair recently filmed multiple scenes together, including the season finale in which Sheree hosts a fashion show. Since he stood her up, questions about whether they are still together are circulating.

Not this montage of Sheree and Tyrone right before he stands her up 😭😭 #RHOA — Matthew (@mattgalore) June 6, 2022

Word in Atlanta is they called it quits

Tyrone and Sheree are thought to have broken up in March 2022, according to The Drip. It comes after the RHOA premiere was filmed in October 2021. They also don’t appear to follow each other on Instagram.

Tyrone recently appeared on the Unwine with Tasha K show, where he hinted he no longer talks to Sheree. Although he didn’t specifically say they weren’t together, the host said Sheree called his new show a scam.

He responded: “I heard, but it’s not, it’s about mass incarceration.” Tyrone also added during the interview that his current focus is on his new show as well as God, family and business.

The former basketball player is currently producing a show entitled Love In the Feds, which he says is about mass incarceration and families who have a loved one affected by the system.

Reality Titbit has contacted Sheree and Tyrone for comment.

