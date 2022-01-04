You can literally book a table at Sandoval and Schwartz’s fancy new bar











Tom Sandoval and his bestie Tom Schwartz often share their close-knit brotherly friendship on Vanderpump Rules. In fact, they are so close that they’ve launched their own fancy bar together…

Their new business venture comes after Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR business began to be documented on the Bravo reality TV show, showing the ins-and-outs of a successful restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

We get to see Sandoval and Schwartz designing the entire look of their new establishment Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, during the January 4th episode. But do you fancy actually going there to eat or drink?

Well, you can! Reality Titbit has done all the digging you need, from how to book a table to its menu contents.

What is Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar?

Junior Partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have teamed up with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd to create the new establishment Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar.

It has already been voted Best Bar in Southern California by Los Angeles Travel Magazine! Miami-based designer Nick Alain helped to bring their vision to life, which included a time piece vibe fit for a movie set.

The restaurant – which overlooks a dog park – includes a well-stocked bar set against a massive brass clock, an old-world style floor-to-ceiling time piece, while Clean Edison light bulbs are strewn across floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

During a recent Vanderpump Rules episode, the best friend-duo had plans to bring the ceiling down and have four six-person booths installed inside the restaurant’s lounge area, as well as archways through the middle.

However, Lisa disagreed with some plans, and thought they should “maximize the ceiling” instead.

🕰 Cheers to 2022 from the TomTom family to yours! Make your @OpenTable reservations for this week and meet us in WeHo! #TomTom pic.twitter.com/drILp6ywcC — Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar (@tomtomweho) January 3, 2022

Pump Rules: Location and menu

The location for Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar is 8932 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069. When it comes to the restaurant’s food and cocktail menu, you’re unlikely to go hungry (or thirsty!).

A “sexy” menu consisting of “happy endings” (desserts) and “foreplay” (starters) involves a variety of foods, from salads, tacos and flatbreads, to cheese balls, sliders and chocolate cake.

The most expensive selection on the menu is the farmer’s market board for $23, while the cheapest is the $11 crispy zucchini chips. And drinks-wise, there are eight cocktails to choose from!

Sandoval and Schwartz created signature cocktails alongside renowned Mixologist for Republic National Distributing Company, Sly Cosmopolous.

How to book table at Sandoval and Schwartz’ bar

If you fancy eating or drinking at Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, all you have to do is head to the website. Then, scroll down until you see the ‘Make a Reservation’ short form on the right-hand side.

Fill in the form, which includes your preferred date, time and amount of people who wish to dine. Select ‘Find a Table’, which then takes you to the list of nearest available times.

Confirm the booking and voila – you’re off to try the food and drink at the Pump Rules establishment!

