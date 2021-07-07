Big Brother: Who is Alyssa Lopez? Swimwear line and ethnicity explored!











Big Brother 23 is finally on our screens, bringing Alyssa Lopez onto the competition amongst 15 others. She has her own swimwear line…

With the goal to take home the $500,000 cash prize, they have all entered the BB house, and we can watch it unfold on CBS every Wednesday night.

Alyssa may be hoping to win, but she is already pretty successful on the outside world, as a business owner who has her own swimwear line.

From her ethnicity to her bikini company, Reality Titbit has got viewers covered on what Alyssa got up to before she began filming.

Who is Alyssa Lopez?

Alyssa is a 24-year-old swimwear designer from Sarasota, Florida.

Her favourite hobbies include: weightlifting, videography and video editing, boating with friends, and going to the dog park with dogs Jeter and Piper.

She also regularly heads to Siesta Key beach to watch the sunset.

Once, Alyssa featured on a Hooters billboard and taxi top, and holds a Drone Aircraft License, and Bachelor’s degree in broadcast production.

The Big Brother 23 houseguest also done gymnastics for 10 years.

Predictions before the #bigbrother season starts:



– Evict Britni & Brent ASAP

– Azah & the Dereks seem dope AF

– Alyssa 😍

– Hannah’s gonna win #BB22 — Daniel Durston (@DowntownDurston) July 7, 2021

Big Brother: Alyssa’s swimwear line

Alyssa is the co-owner of swimwear brand Mollie Bird Swim.

Based in Los Angeles, California, she launched the line when she was being interviewed for the show, ahead of going the Big Brother house.

The swimwear is designed by Meredith Mickelson, who co-owns the line with Alyssa. They both usually model the pieces on Instagram!

With free domestic shipping and returns, prices range from around $58 for a pair of bikini bottoms, with one pieces available for $116.

Alyssa and Meredith launched the brand, hoping to provide comfortable, chic, flirty and sophisticated swimwear items with premium fabric.

What is Alyssa Lopez’s ethnicity?

Alyssa is of mixed ethnicity, with a Puerto-Rican and American background

While her parents are from different ethnic backgrounds, Alyssa has always lived in Sarasota, and is looking forward to meeting more American people.

It is thought that one of her parents is from Puerto Rico, while the other is from America, where she grew up and was raised.

She told CBS:

I am most excited to just live out my number one bucket list goal. I have religiously watched Big Brother since I was 11 years old and I have applied four times. I have a photo of the Big Brother logo on my vision board. It will also be exciting to meet new people around the U.S. and live somewhere different then Sarasota. I have never lived outside of Sarasota in my life.

