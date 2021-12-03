Amanda Kloots may towers over The Talk hosts but she’s really not that tall











Amanda Kloots is a regular co-host on The Talk, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed that she appears to tower over her fellow CBS stars. We found out her exact height…

Alongside Sheryl Underwood, Natalie Morales, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Jerry O’Connell, Amanda interviews guests and discusses world events on the daily talk show.

However, one key thing that keeps catching viewers’ eyes is how tall Amanda is…

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Amanda Kloots?

Amanda is a celebrity fitness trainer who specializes in jump rope and dance. She also recently competed on Dancing With The Stars season 30, placing fourth.

Creator of her own brand Amanda Kloots Fitness, she is also the New York Times best-selling author of Live Your Life.

That’s not all on her resume, as The Talk co-host also runs t-shirt brand HOORAY FOR, alongside her sister Anna.

Since she joined the CBS show earlier this year, fans have been welcoming Amanda with open arms!

Been watching THE TALK ON CBS and discovered AMANDA KLOOTS.

I didn't think there is someone like her in show business. She is honest and have a beautiful heart and a wonderful soul. She is fresh air in show business. 😍 #thetalkcbs #thetalk #CBS #amandakloots pic.twitter.com/TZyziDd4WW — Samuel KW (@skwhiting57) November 5, 2021

How tall is Amanda from The Talk?

Amanda is 5 ft 8, significantly taller than the average height for a woman in the USA. However, she’s not as tall as some might have expected, despite towering over her fellow hosts!

With the average at 5 ft 4 for a female, just 10 percent of the female population in the United States were over 5 feet 7 inches back in the 1980s.

She is also taller than the average height for a man, which stands at 5 ft 7 currently.

Her co-stars Sheryl Underwood are both said to be around 5 ft 5.

Her net worth and age revealed

Amanda, 39, has an estimated net worth of $1million to her name.

This is expected to rise during her time on The Talk, as her co-host Sheryl Underwood has accumulated a $5million net worth over the years.

While her salary on the CBS talk show is not public, it’s likely she isn’t being paid as much as the long-running hosts.

However, her success has still got her a huge net worth, after performing as part of the ensemble in several musicals on Broadway, including Good Vibrations, Follies, Young Frankenstein, and Bullets Over Broadway.

Also a former member of the dance company the Rockettes, her performing career paired with her digital fitness brand has only added to her long list of achievements!

