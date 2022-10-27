









The Amazing Race is back in 2022 for the 34th season. The show premiered on CBS on Wednesday, September 21 and the duos taking part were raring and ready to go. Many of the contestants are longtime fans of The Amazing Race and some even had pre-planned strategies going into the show.

The 2022 series is the 400th leg of the Amazing Race and it was the first time the race ever started outside of the USA. Munich, Germany was where the show kicked off. And although some participants had the energy to win, their health actually saw them knocked out of the competition. Let’s take a look at who was eliminated from The Amazing Race episode 6.

Abby Garrett on the Amazing Race

Abby took part in The Amazing Race 34 with her partner, Will Freeman.

The two are childhood sweethearts and have known one another 20 years.

Abby, 25, and Will, 26, both hail from Alabama.

Meet Abby on Instagram

Both Abby and Will can be found on Instagram.

Follow Abby, who has around 1.6K followers @abby_garrett. Will has a private IG account @will.freeman.9.

Abby writes in her bio that she was a part of “the covid team” making reference to her time on The Amazing Race.

Her IG posts show her having a great time on The Amazing Race, as well as sharing snaps with family, Will, and some photos of her travels.

Abby and Will were eliminated on The Amazing Race

Although Abby and Will went into The Amazing Race brimming with energy and a desire to win, they were sent packing earlier than they’d have liked.

The couple made it from Italy to Jordan, ready for episode 6.

But, after testing positive for covid-19, Will and Abby were forced to leave the show. Host of the show, Phil Keoghan, said: “…safety is our number one priority” .

Because of their elimination, there weren’t any further eliminations in the episode.

View Instagram Post

WATCH THE AMAZING RACE ON CBS EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK