Big Brother 24 viewers claim Joseph 'deserved better' as fan-favorite exits show

Big Brother 24 saw a double eviction last night (August 25), and one departure has viewers feeling frustrated for the “sweetheart” cast member.

The reality show is 22 episodes in and fans are officially fuming over the latest eviction. Over the last week, the contestants have been split into two groups, leaving the opposing gang clueless about the showdowns. The recent departure happened so swiftly that the contestants couldn’t even bid their favorite members goodbye, prompting even more sympathy for the losers.

Joseph Abdin and Jasmine Davis get booted

Yes, fan-favorite, lawyer Joseph is officially out of the Big Brother house, and it was left in the hands of the contestants.

In group Big BroChella, Jasmine was the easy target to be voted out following the guessing game in Tiffany’s Lounge. Given her strategy to “fold” on all her turns to avoid elimination, it all depended on Monte’s own blunder to eliminate himself. But what she didn’t know was she was the target to be evicted, not Monte. By refusing to play, she unknowingly set herself up.

As for the backyard’s Dyre Fest, Head Of Household (HOH) Terrance had his eyes on Joseph and therefore created an alliance with Kyle and Alyssa. It didn’t help that Turner was on good terms with Kyle, and would rather keep himself safe than continue The Leftovers.

Joesph and Turner were put on the chopping block but the HOH switched the latter for Kyle. Despite the 25-year-old trying to plead his case, claiming his opponent had been lying to the members, Joseph was ultimately evicted.

Fans dub Joseph as the highlight of Big Brother 24

The roaring applause during Joseph’s exit is a clear indication of his popularity, and now that he’s gone, Big Brother might lose a few viewers. The good news is that you can keep up with him on social media now.

Even series 15 winner Andy Herrna is a massive fan. “Men on Big Brother never interest me,” he tweeted. “My favorite players all women. Then I was introduced to Joseph (a perfect human) and I started questioning everything. Just kidding I still only like women but I can make one exception.”

A second sobbed: “NOOOOOOOOOOOO! I’m so an sad to see Joseph eliminated, he’s so sweet and kind and was one of my favorites to win.”

“Justice for Joseph. My mans was robbed,” another fan added.

