Jared Fields is one of the 16 Big Brother contestants heading into the house on August 2, 2023. In a game of serious strategy, he and the other houseguests will attempt to bag themselves $750,000 and spend 100 days living in the Big Brother House.

Big Brother‘s host, Julie Chen Moonves, explains that the 25th season of the show is set to see the creation of the BB Multiverse thanks to three legends of the show “breaking into” the house. The houseguests on this year’s show come from all walks of life. Two of them are relatives of two famous Survivor contestants.

Meet Big Brother’s Jared Fields

Hailing from Norwalk, Connecticut is 25-year-old Jared Fields.

He’s an exterminator. But while Jared spends his days trying to get things out of people’s homes, his mission on Big Brother is to remain in the house as long as possible.

He introduces himself on the show’s Instagram page as “the guy that makes everyone smile, the ultimate charmer,” and “the handsome one.”

Who was Cirie on Survivor?

CBS shows are crossing over like there’s no tomorrow in 2023 as two of the Big Brother season 25 cast members have relatives who were on Survivor.

Cory Wurtenberger, a 21-year-old college student is another of the BB25 stars. He’s the younger brother of Survivor 42’s Zach Wurtenberger.

BB25’s Jared is the son of Survivor’s Cirie Fields.

Cirie took part in four different seasons of Survivor. She competed on Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers.

Speaking of his mom ahead of Big Brother’s premiere in 2023, Jared said that she’s “basically the Michael Jordan of Survivor.”

Jared’s mom won The Traitors

Big Brother contestant Jared has seen his mom take part in a show recognized all over the world.

She didn’t win on Survivor but Cirie did win The Traitors in 2023 and Snake in the Grass in 2022.

With over 51k followers, Jared’s mom can be found on Instagram at @cirie_fields.

