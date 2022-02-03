









Carson Kressley has recently turned up at the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 house, but the $100K salary that each contestant receives just for appearing may not be necessary for the fashionista.

From How to Look Good Naked to Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Carson is known as the King of Makeovers. Beginning his fashion work as an independent stylist, he went on to work for Ralph Lauren for eight years.

Fast forward a couple of decades, and Carson has returned to our screens for the drama-filled game that is the Big Brother house. But what about that CBB salary? We found out his current net worth.

FIND OUT: Do you get paid to be on Bachelor in Paradise?

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Carson Kressley’s net worth

Carson Kressley has a net worth of $8million. The fashion designer has mostly made his money from starring on big-time TV shows, such as Queer Eye (originally Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) and How to Look Good Naked.

He also hosted Carson Nation on the Oprah Winfrey Network, and alongside presenting duties, is known in the pageant world. These include hosting 2005’s Miss Universe and co-hosting Miss Universe 2021 preliminary competition.

The CBB contestant has even had a fair few acting roles, like the iconic moment he played bartender Lance in The Perfect Man, starring Heather Locklear and Hilary Duff.

Plus, Carson is a long-running judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

They are not gonna be able to get Carson out that house #cbbus3 — reci⚜️ (@valerie_galery) February 3, 2022

The CBB star’s fashion-filled lifestyle

Carson is never short of a dress-to-impress outfit, usually involving sparkle, colour or classy attire. From Stubbs and Wootton velvet slippers worth $750K to getting suited and booted in Tom Ford suits, he’s done it all.

In November 2006, Kressley debuted Perfect, his own clothing for men and women, on QVC. Ever since, he does not seem to have lost his way with fashion – as he is always wearing something eye-catching for fans!

Putting fashion aside, he tends to spend his spare time with his horses, dogs and loved ones.

TLC: How much does Sister Wives cast make per episode?

A peek at Carson’s home

Carson announced in January that he has officially moved to Malibu, California. He shared a recent snap of his wide wooden doorway, which was surrounded by artwork and big brick steps.

He used to live on a farm in Pennsylvania, which is the same area he grew up in. More than five years ago, the fashion icon decided to buy a property in the Lehigh Valley, not far from his childhood home.

He spends his days riding horses and reliving his roots, as his family raised ponies. Carson competed in equestrian events from an early age, was a U.S. World Cup Saddle Seat equitation member and won a 2009 world championship.

Near to his home, he raises American Saddlebred horses with his sister, Diana Kressley-Billig, a nationally-ranked equestrian, who now manages the family farm in Lehigh County.

Carson lived in the hustle and bustle of New York City for 27 years, and often bounced between there and Los Angeles while doing Broadway work.

WATCH CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER FROM FEBRUARY 2ND ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT PLUS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK