Vote for who you want to keep safe on Big Brother 2022 on CBS













Big Brother is back in 2022 with a brand new season and Julie Chen Moonves welcomed all the new house guests into the BB House on July 6th in the show’s live premiere. Many viewers are just getting acquainted with the contestants but let’s take a look at how to vote for your favourite and save them from elimination on Big Brother in 2022.

The CBS show is onto its 24th season this year. With over 200 microphones and cameras watching their every move and zero access to the outside world, the house guests are truly going to have an experience of a lifetime on Big Brother. This year’s theme is ‘BB Fest’ and the house guests made their way to the ‘Porta Potties’ and Pooch made his way backstage during episode 1.

How to vote on Big Brother 2022

To vote for your favourite house guest on Big Brother season 24, head on over to the CBS website.

The last tab at the top of the webpage reads ‘vote’, click here and select the house guest you want to vote to save. You’ll be asked to log in with your email address to cast your vote.

Voting opens on July 6th at 9:45 pm ET and closes on July 14th at 12 pm ET. See the voting terms and conditions online here.

Who are the house guests on BB24?

Before voting for the house guest you want to save, viewers may want to get to know the 16 people who have headed into the BB House in 2022.

The season 24 house guests are as follows:

Alyssa Snider

Ameerah Jones

Brittany Hoopes

Daniel Durston

Indy Santos

Jasmine Davis

Kyle Capener

Joseph Abdin

Michael Bruner

Monte Taylor

Nicole Layog

Paloma Aguilar

Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli

Taylor Hale

Terrance Higgins

Matthew ‘Turner’ Turner

The three house guests who viewers can vote to keep safe between July 6th and 14th are Alyssa, Brittany and Paloma.

All three are currently backstage pass holders, chosen by Pooch. The ladies aren’t guaranteed safety at the live show on July 14th, but viewers can vote to save one of them from elimination.

Is anyone exempt from elimination?

Yes, episode 1 saw Pooch become ‘Backstage Boss’ which means that he’s exempt from elimination during the July 14th live episode.

BB24 is full of new twists and surprises and Backstage Boss was the first of many to come.

Each week, the house guests will vote for who they want to be eliminated until there is only one person left. The winner gains a $750,000 prize.

