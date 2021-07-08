From lattes to Love Island: Buy from Christian's coffee company - what is Dynamize Coffee?











A coffee business owner called Christian has entered the Love Island villa, and fans may be wondering exactly which company he runs.

This year will see a group of singletons suddenly become coupled up, with hopes to meet their perfect match and win the final cash prize.

Christian is amongst the 2021 line-up of the CBS dating competition, and will be swapping lattes for Love Island for the summer months.

During his introduction video, he mentions that he runs a coffee company, and Reality Titbit have done some research to explore the Islander’s brand.

What is Christian’s coffee company?

Dynamize Coffee

Christian’s coffee company states it is a 100 percent sustainable brand.

He is the CMO and co-founder of Dynamize Coffee, alongside his friend and business partner Brandon Miller.

The company claims that its coffee products involve no mold, no toxic chemicals, no burnt beans, and no destroying the surrounding environment, as well as honest wages.

Dynamize Coffee focuses on being a fairtrade business, and says it “actually gives a damn” about its customers.

Inside Christian’s coffee company

The company’s website that it sells clean coffee, which is tested for all toxins and mold, with a Dynamize washing and drying process.

It adds that direct partnerships are made with farmers to ensure sustainable practices, as well as ensuring the farmers are taken care of.

All you have to do to buy Dynamize Coffee products is to head to the website and choose the ‘SHOP’ option, after hovering on the right tab.

Scroll down, and you should be able to see a list of coffee products, such as

Costa Rican Arabica Light Roast coffee for $22.

Select the items you wish to buy, and add them to your basket. You will be given the option to purchase it as a one-off, or to subscribe for $18.70.

Love Island: Christian’s career

Christian comes from a water sports background in Oahu, Hawaii.

He also has over six years of photography and videography experience.

The Dynamize Coffee website states how Christian and Brandon work together, and reads:

With a completely different background from Brandon Miller, they share practically identical goals and aspirations to create a community where they’re able to inspire generations to make a positive impact and to promote a global movement of positive energy.

He spends the rest of his time surfing, skating and snowboarding, and basically doing anything that involves the word ‘board’.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON CBS FROM WEDNESDAY JULY 7 AT 9.30 PM

